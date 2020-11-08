Alex Trebek of "Jeopardy!" dies at 80 after pancreatic cancer battle

Game show legend Alex Trebek, the beloved "Jeopardy!" host who showed dignity and perseverance in dealing with a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis in March 2019, died Sunday, according to the official "Jeopardy" Twitter account. He was 80. .

""Jeopardy!" is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," the tweet read.

Trebek was synonymous with longtime top-rated "Jeopardy!," the brainiest of TV quiz shows, which he hosted since its syndicated revival premiered in 1984 (Art Fleming hosted an earlier NBC version from 1964 to 1975.). Will Ferrell's "Saturday Night Live" impersonation both underlined and burnished Trebek's exalted cultural status.

The Sudbury, Ontario-born host, who gained U.S. citizenship in 1998, enjoyed a substantial game-show career before taking on "Jeopardy!," hosting shows such as "The Wizard of Odds," "Double Dare," "High Rollers," "Battlestars," "Classic Concentration" and "To Tell the Truth."

But Trebek, who won seven Emmys, will forever be remembered as the erudite, sharply dressed presence who offered an air of dignified formality to a scholarly quiz show that turned answers into questions and transformed Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer from brainiacs to rock stars.

Trebek had a rare dual gift. He conveyed a reserve that put him at a dignified distance above the contestants and the audience, even causing some fans to think he knew all the correct responses. At the same time, he had an ability to bond with viewers through a quip – he deftly threw shade – a knowing glance or the ability to calm a competitor nervous about being on the national stage.

For many years, game show host Alex Trebek, seen here in 1988, sported a signature mustache. More

When a contestant proposed marriage and his girlfriend accepted without hesitation during a 2018 taping, Trebek joked: “I was about to say we’ll have the answer to that question right after this commercial break.”

The man had such a hold on his audience that even his facial hair choices sent shock waves, as when he shaved a trademark mustache or grew a beard during a summer hiatus in 2018.

When Trebek received the staggering cancer news, he shared it with the public in an online video that didn't sugarcoat its serious nature but still conveyed hope and determination: "Just like 50,000 people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this and I'm going to keep working."

He was back at work less than a week later.

Trebek's ability to connect, multiplied by more than 30 years of familiarity, made his cancer feel personal for millions who never met the host. And those who knew him, including champ Jennings and fellow hosts Pat Sajak of "Wheel of Fortune" and Chris Harrison of "The Bachelor," immediately offered support when he announced the news.