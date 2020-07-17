Alex Trebek gives health update amid pancreatic cancer battle: 'My numbers are good'

Alex Trebek is sharing some positive news about his health as he continues treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The longtime Jeopardy! host posted a video Thursday telling fans he's been continuing his cancer treatment while the game show has been on hiatus amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I am doing well," he said. "I have been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I am feeling great."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He's been doing so well, in fact, that he wrote a book: a memoir that is set to be published July 21.

Trebek also took the opportunity to plug some exciting news for Jeopardy! fans. "I'm here at home recording show openings for some very special Jeopardy! episodes that will be coming up in July," he said. For the first time ever, the show will open its vaults for a four-week retrospective series starting July 20. According to a news release, the retrospective will highlight memorable contestants, exciting moments, and unique tournaments from the show's 36-year history, including the series premiere, which aired Sept. 10, 1984.

The show's producers combed through nearly 8,000 episodes and have chosen 20 of the most compelling shows in the series' history, many of which have not been seen since their first airing. The complete schedule can be found on Jeopardy.com.

Trebek closed his video with a message to his fans. "Once again, I can't wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September," he said. "Meanwhile, my wish for all of you: Stay safe."

Related content: