Alex Trebek Has Died at Age 80

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy host and all-around iconic television personality, has died. He was 80 years old.

According to TMZ, Trebek passed away on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles following an almost two-year battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. "Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," a spokesperson told the outlet. The show also announced the sad news on Twitter.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Despite his grim diagnosis (the odds of survival for a second year are just 7 percent), Trebek continued his hosting gig with no plans to retire from the game show that he's helmed since 1984. Back in March 2019, he vowed to "fight" the disease in a video message to viewers. "Now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this and I’m going to keep working,” he assured fans. “And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

He continued, joking that he has to continue working at least until his contract is up in 2022. "Truth told, I have to because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years!” he joked. “So help me! Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done."

Trebek is survived by his wife, Jean, and their two children — son, Matthew, 29, and daughter, Emily, 27, as well as his daughter from a previous marriage, Nicky, 53.