Alex Scott overcome with emotion after England Euro 2022 glory: ‘This is what we’ve been dreaming of’

Alex Scott was overcome with emotion after the Lionesses sealed Euro 2022 glory at Wembley.

England beat Germany 2-1 after extra-time at Wembley to win their first major women’s tournament on a dramatic day.

“This is a dream, an absolutely dream for every girl that dreamed of playing football,” said Scott, who was part of the England team that suffered defeat at the hands of the Germans in the final in 2009 and was a pundit for the BBC at Wembley.

“Wow. This is incredible. I can’t…”

Scott added: “There are so many people who have been involved to get women’s football to this point, to see this team lift this trophy. I can’t even sum it up. This is what we have been dreaming of.

“This moment reminds me of the 1999 World Cup, it changed the face of soccer/football in America forever. I feel this is the moment in England.

“These players are role models. They have followed their passion, followed their hearts. And this is where it has led them.”

“I walked past that trophy in 2009 and it stayed with me forever. I am so happy that these girls do not experience that.”