Alex Scott interview: I lost my social life commuting from Guernsey to Southampton

Alex Scott will line up against Liverpool for Bournemouth on Saturday and is one of the league's most in-form youngsters - Telegraph/Russell Sach

Alex Scott believed his hopes of being a professional footballer had ended with Bournemouth. Aged 14, he was released by the club just as he had been, a year earlier, by Southampton. How remarkable it is that the 20-year-old is now a £25 million star having been signed by Bournemouth last summer from Bristol City; the ‘Guernsey Grealish’ who is tipped to be a future England international.

“I never quit football. I always played football. But there was a point when I realised the opportunity to become a professional had probably gone, when I left Bournemouth. That was my mindset,” Scott explains.

“My head wasn’t there. I didn’t want to play football over there (mainland). Then two years later, to be given that opportunity again, I really wanted to go for it and it was a stroke of luck. I always played football non-stop but I thought the dream was over.”

It is quite a story. And it all began when Scott was just eight years old after he was scouted by Southampton at a summer camp in the Channel Island of Guernsey, where he is from. Soon he was leaving school early every Friday to fly to Southampton, spending the weekends in a hotel with either his dad Noel or mum Steph. Scott did that for almost five years.

“At first I just loved it,” he says. “In Guernsey it’s always, ‘You have to get off the island to play professional football’. So that was a dream for me, doing what I loved doing. The downside is you are in a hotel every single weekend.”

As he got older, the demands increased. There was a half-day at school on a Tuesday, Wednesday in Southampton, back on Thursday. “Things kept building up and it was getting tougher and tougher and I was not enjoying my football,” Scott admits. “I was not playing well anymore and I knew it was almost coming to an end.”

When he was let go it was “horrible” but he adds: “I saw it coming early on and at that point I wasn’t too fussed.”

It is tough for him to think about the sacrifices his parents made – and the expense. His “confidence was at an all-time low” when Bournemouth picked him up and it was little surprise that the move did not last, with Scott fearing all the time away from home actually meant he was missing out on part of his childhood. “You lose your whole social life back home,” he says. “I just wanted to be with my friends.”

Story continues

What happened next is instructive as Scott re-found himself and re-built his career in grass-roots and non-league football back in Guernsey, firstly with St Martin’s and then, at 16, with the island’s men’s team, Guernsey FC, where it quickly became apparent he was far too good for that level.

Scott had to rediscover his love of football before climbing the ladder back to the professional game - Telegraph/Russell Sach

“That is when I really enjoyed it again, I loved it and felt like I was ready to get back into the academy programme,” he says. “When you play for Guernsey you play for your island and you are representing 65,000 people and it’s not something you can take for granted.”

Soon a trial game was arranged with Bristol City – with Guernsey coach Tony Vance sending clips to the academy director Brian Tinnion. “Luckily I got the chance and scored a hat-trick,” Scott says. It was not just any hat-trick – it was a perfect hat-trick, left foot, right foot, header and all in the first 30 minutes.

“I went on trial and thought, not in an arrogant way, but I thought in training, ‘I am the best player here’ and I just had that belief to go on,” Scott says. “I never would have thought the time it took to get to the first team after that would be that short, it was only a year and a half, and half of that was lockdown.”

Bournemouth had continued to monitor his progress and even tried to hijack the deal to Bristol City but Scott had already agreed. “Bristol City heard that Bournemouth were interested and they said, ‘Get him here tomorrow’,” he says.

Scott instantly fitted in – and pays tribute to the lessons he learnt playing men’s football early. “That was one of the key things that made me stand out from the rest – the way I could use my body and my intelligence having played against senior and older lads,” he says.

“The lads (at Bristol City) were brilliant. Speaking to them now they say. ‘When you were first with us we knew you were going to go on’. It was a nice thing to hear.”

It was after Scott’s outstanding performance in Bristol City’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Manchester City last February, when that Grealish comparison was made and he swapped shirts with the England international, that things really started to “blow up”, although many clubs were already considering making a move. Scott knew a transfer was likely in the summer.

Scott impressed when Bristol City played Manchester City in last season's FA Cup - Reuters/Paul Childs

“While I was playing I found it easy to ignore. But once the season was done that’s when it got a lot harder because it’s almost down to you a little bit. You almost have to make your mind up – do you want to stay? Do you want to leave? It came to a point where, yes, I wanted to leave,” Scott says.

He was sold on Bournemouth’s “ambition and vision” – but then the whole deal was almost called off. Scott suffered a knee injury just before he was due to sign and, for the third time, it seemed he was not destined to play for Bournemouth.

“It was awful,” he says as he recalls video footage of his team-mates at Bristol City holding their heads in their hands as he went down in training. “You can see they are shocked and gutted for me. I went down on my knee and I thought the move was off. Because of what happened, the way it felt, I knew something was wrong.”

The initial scan resulted in a diagnosis of only one week out. But, then, after a medical in London, there was bad news. “I drove down to Bournemouth, was in the hotel and I have gone up to my room. I’m buzzing, about to sign the deal. I came down and I could see my agent’s face and I knew something had happened. He pulled me (to one side) and said, ‘12 weeks’. And I was like, ‘12 weeks?’ and he said, ‘Your knee, 12 weeks’.”

Scott was told the deal was not happening and sat dazed in a corner of the hotel as Max Aarons, who was also staying there, completed his move. He went to bed believing it was off and came down to breakfast the next morning to meet his agent Wayne Henderson and talk what next. “He just said, ‘The deal’s done’,” Scott recalls. “I was so happy.”

Scott's creativity and dribbling ability has made him a fan favourite at Bournemouth - Getty Images/Charlie Crowhurst

The knee damage ruled him out for the start of the season but allowed him to “scout” his new team-mates from the stands and learn what the impressive new head coach Andoni Iraola wanted from his team: pressing triggers, passing movements, pattern of play.

It meant that even when Bournemouth got off to such a tough start, with six Premier League defeats and three draws, Scott could see it would change. “Watching the games was huge, learning,” Scott says. “I knew when I came into training and when I played games things would click naturally. You are scouting your team-mates and seeing what they like. Which foot they use is important, which passes they see in games, who is likely to do a trick and beat a player, who is likely to cross early.”

Once fit Scott was thrown straight into the team and says “that was probably the best way to do it” as he and Bournemouth thrived. League leaders Liverpool are Sunday’s visitors to the Vitality Stadium and confidence is soaring with Scott likely to feature with his trademark look of having his socks rolled down. “I first did it because it was tight on my calves in the second half of a game and I ended up playing well so I kept it. Obviously Jack Grealish influenced it as well,” he says.

And the ‘Guernsey Grealish’ comparison? “Of course! He’s one of the best players in the league so I will take that,” Scott says, laughing.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.