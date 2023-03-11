Gary Lineker latest: Match of the Day cut to just 20 minutes as pundits down tools

Gary Lineker surfaces outside his London home on Saturday morning - Jeff Gilbert for The Telegraph

Match of the Day will run for only 20 minutes tonight after an exodus of presenters and commentators left the BBC with only a skeleton programme.

The broadcaster has been forced to run a truncated show without commentary, analysis or post-match interviews after on-screen talent staged a boycott and players refused to give interviews in solidarity with Gary Lineker.

There are also questions over Match of the Day 2 on Sunday after presenter Mark Chapman pulled out.

It is understood the BBC has a contractual obligation to show Premier League highlights, while rivals such as BT Sport and Sky are not allowed to broadcast highlight shows.

Football Focus and Final Score were wiped from BBC One’s schedule today after Alex Scott, Kelly Somers and Jason Mohammad refused to appear and reporters pulled out too, with the flagship shows being replaced with Bargain Hunt and The Repair Shop respectively.

BBC Radio 5 Live’s sports schedule also collapsed, with the advertised five hours of live football commentary from midday being hastily replaced at minutes' notice with a series of old podcasts, leaving Premier League coverage suspended.

The BBC has been forced to apologise to fans for the widespread cancellations.

A BBC spokesman said: “The BBC will only be able to bring limited sport programming this weekend and our schedules will be updated to reflect that.

“We are sorry for these changes which we recognise will be disappointing for BBC sport fans. We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon.”

Hours of football coverage has been axed this weekend after almost all of BBC Sport's leading names staged a boycott in "solidarity" with Lineker, who has been ordered to stand down from Match of the Day (MOTD) for comparing the Government's migration policy to Nazi Germany.

As the toxic fallout from the BBC's decision to force Lineker off air spreads, Telegraph Sport understands that Match of the Day 2 is also at risk of not being aired on Sunday night.

Mark Chapman, its presenter, has informed the BBC he will not present the show. Saturday night's MOTD is scheduled to air without any presenters or pundits.

Fighting Talk presenter Colin Murray pulled out and some commentators are refusing to work.

A backlash to the BBC's decision, which came after a week of growing pressure from Tory MPs, also grew, led by Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, who described the row as a "s---storm".

Meanwhile, the Lib Dem leader Ed Davey called for the resignation of Richard Sharp, the BBC's chairman, who recently became embroiled in a cronyism row over allegations he helped Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan facility, which he denied.

And Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, claimed "the BBC is not acting impartially by caving in to Tory MPs".

Lineker has stayed silent since Friday's decision, but was seen laughing and taking selfies with fans as he watched his team Leicester City play Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, with some holding up banners in support of him in the stands.

The BBC has said Lineker will stay off air until they reach an "agreed and clear position" on his use of social media.

The former controller of editorial policy at the BBC on Saturday denied there was hypocrisy in not disciplining Sharp, while Greg Dyke, the former BBC director general, claimed the broadcaster has "undermined its own credibility" over the Lineker row.

Meanwhile, the Professional Footballers' Association said that Premier League footballers "will not be asked to participate in interviews with Match of the Day" on Saturday.

Chaos spreads north of the border

The impact of the Gary Lineker row spread to Scotland where coverage of sport on radio and television was affected.

A statement from BBC Scotland read: "Sportscene will run this evening on BBC One Scotland and BBC Scotland, with an amended format similar to current plans for Match of the Day.

"Some of the Sportsound slot on Radio Scotland was replaced by pre-recorded material.

"We are sorry for these changes which we recognise will be disappointing for BBC Sport fans. We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon."

Rishi Sunak weighs into Lineker row

The Prime Minister has commented on the controversy surrounding the BBC's decision to take Gary Lineker off air for the first time, saying it is "a matter for them, not the Government".

In a statement, Rishi Sunak said: "As Prime Minister, I have to do what I believe is right, respecting that not everyone will always agree. That is why I have been unequivocal in my approach to stopping the boats.

"Gary Lineker was a great footballer and is a talented presenter. I hope that the current situation between Gary Lineker and the BBC can be resolved in a timely manner, but it is rightly a matter for them, not the Government.

"While that process is ongoing, it is important that we maintain perspective, particularly given the seriousness of the issue at hand. Forty-five thousand people crossed the channel illegally last year, many of whom have been exploited or trafficked by criminal gangs, putting their lives in danger.

"We need to break this cycle of misery once and for all and the policy we set out this week I believe aims to do just that. It is not only the fair and moral thing to do, it is also the compassionate thing to do.

"There are no easy answers to solving this problem, but I believe leadership is about taking the tough decisions to fix problems. I know not everyone will always agree, but I do believe this is fair and right."

In pictures: Lineker takes selfies with fans at Leicester City game

Gary Lineker at King Power Stadium on Saturday watching his team

Gary Lineker looked to be enjoying himself in the stands

Lineker's team Leicester City are playing Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp calls Lineker row 'a s---storm'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described the Gary Lineker row as "a s---storm".

Speaking after his side's 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth, Klopp told reporters: "I cannot see any reason why you would ask somebody to step back for saying that.

"But that is the world we are living in, everybody is so concerned with doing things in the right manner and saying the right stuff to everybody.

"If you don’t do that then you create a s---storm that we didn’t have when we were young.

"It is a really difficult world to live in, but if I understand it properly this is an opinion about human rights and that should be possible to say. I don’t really understand the social media part of it but I am too old for that."

Jurgen Klopp, pictured today, condemned the BBC row

Sports body 'fully supports' mutinous presenters

The Sports Journalists' Association (SJA) has said it "fully supports" the freedom of speech of its members and colleagues within the industry following a boycott by BBC presenters and pundits in support of Gary Lineker.

In a statement on Twitter, the body said: "The Sports Journalists' Association of Great Britain fully supports its members and industry colleagues on freedom of speech.

"The SJA would like to express its solidarity on this matter and will continue to monitor developments on the BBC and Gary Lineker story."

Boos as Fatboy Slim backs Lineker live at concert

Now, if you thought that Leicester City fans rallying around Gary Lineker at the King Power stadium this afternoon was unsurprising, well this might be a bit different.

Fatboy Slim projected a giant image of the embattled Match of the Day star in his concert on Friday night and gave him a round of applause, writing on Twitter: "Enough respect #ImWithGary".

But Fatboy Slim's audience greeted the image with a mixture of boos and cheers.

Pictured: Leicester fans declare 'I'm with Gary'

Gary Lineker is at the King Power Stadium this afternoon to watch his beloved Leicester City play Chelsea -- and the home fans are holding up banners declaring "I'm with Gary".

Leicester City fans hold up signs in support of Gary Lineker at the match this afternoon

The fans are onside for Lineker

BBC World Service disrupted too

Next up in the list of programmes to be axed thanks to the Gary Lineker row on Saturday is BBC World Service's Sportsworld.

The programme was scheduled to air for almost for hours from just after 2pm until 6pm to an English-language audience worldwide, but it is currently playing unrelated clips.

Alastair Campbell's links to Lineker questioned

Alastair Campbell’s commercial relationship with Gary Lineker has been questioned in the wake of his support for the suspended Match of the Day presenter, Patrick Sawer reports.

It came as the former Labour spin doctor called on BBC Chairman Richard Sharp to leave after the corporation forced Lineker to step down from the programme.

Mr Campbell has been vocal in his backing of Lineker, supporting the growing boycott by fellow presenters of the BBC’s football coverage and declaring “never be a bystander”.

On Saturday he targeted the BBC’s Chairman, who was last month found by a cross-party committee of MPs to have made "significant errors of judgement" after being accused of failing to disclose his role in a loan to Boris Johnson.

He tweeted:

And well said Patience Wheatcroft too. The people leaving the building should be Richard Sharp and ‘Sir’ (ludicrous) Robbie Gibb not @GaryLineker @alanshearer and @IanWright0 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) March 11, 2023

But critics have claimed that he could be compromised by his relationship with Lineker’s lucrative podcast production company Goalhanger, which hosts The Rest is Politics podcast presented by Mr Campbell and former Conservative minister Rory Stewart.

BBC Radio 5 Live's schedule is collapsing in real-time

To give you a sense of the chaos and disarray engulfing the BBC this afternoon, Radio 5 Live's schedule is being updated in real-time as bosses fail to fill slots with presenters, commentators or pundits who are staging a boycott over the Gary Lineker row.

This morning, the schedule on the BBC website listed the traditional "5 Live Sport" programme between midday and 5pm for Saturday's Premier League games.

But every half an hour or so, it is torn up a little more, with old podcast episodes being slotted in at minutes' notice and listeners being informed at each juncture of a "schedule change".

So far, the station has played five podcasts in the place of live football coverage and appears to have now abandoned any hope of it by airing boxing and rugby matches instead.

New: BBC says sorry to fans

Some football fans are pretty fed up that they can't hear or see any Premier League matches on the BBC today thanks to what is fast becoming a blackout on BBC Radio 5 Live, and this evening's Match of the Day poised to have no presenters, pundits or regular commentators.

Now, the BBC has said sorry for the chaos caused to schedules, breaking its silence since the exodus began on Friday night when Lineker's censure was announced.

A BBC spokesman said this afternoon: “The BBC will only be able to bring limited sport programming this weekend and our schedules will be updated to reflect that.

“We are sorry for these changes which we recognise will be disappointing for BBC sport fans. We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon.”

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey calls on BBC chairman to resign

Critics have asked why the BBC has made an example of Lineker while Richard Sharp, the corporation’s chairman, remains in post despite revelations about his role in facilitating an £800,000 loan arrangement for Boris Johnson, the former prime minister.

Now, the Lib Dem leader has called on the chairman to resign.

The MOTD saga has shown failure at the top of the BBC and the need to urgently protect its independence.



We need leadership that can uphold British values and withstand Conservative attacks.



Under Richard Sharp’s leadership this hasn't been the case. He must resign. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) March 11, 2023

Jermain Defoe joins the pundit exodus

Pundit Jermain Defoe said he is standing down from his slot on Sunday's Match of the Day 2.

The former England striker is the latest pundit to pull out of BBC shows after Gary Lineker was told to step back from hosting the Saturday edition of the football highlights programme in a row over impartiality.

The show is due to go ahead on Saturday evening without a presenter, pundits and several regular commentators, but the broadcaster has not said if Sunday's version will be affected.

Defoe tweeted:

It’s always such a privilege to work with BBC MOTD. But tomorrow I have taken the decision to stand down from my punditry duties. @GaryLineker — Jermain Defoe OBE (@IAmJermainDefoe) March 11, 2023

Starmer accuses BBC of breaking its own impartiality preach

Sir Keir Starmer said the BBC "caving in" to Conservative MPs in the Gary Lineker row is "the opposite of impartial".

The Labour leader told broadcasters at Welsh Labour's conference in Llandudno: "The BBC is not acting impartially by caving in to Tory MPs who are complaining about Gary Lineker.

"They got this one badly wrong and now they're very, very exposed.

"As is the Government, because at the heart of this is the Government's failure on the asylum system. And rather than take responsibility for the mess they've made, the Government is casting around to blame anybody else - Gary Lineker, the BBC, civil servants, the 'blob'.

"What they should be doing is standing up, accepting they've broken the asylum system, and telling us what they're going to do to actually fix it, not whingeing on about Gary Lineker."

Final Score reporters hit out: 'Unsupported for a personal opinion'

Marc Webber, a reporter on Final Score, the BBC One live results programme which has been axed thanks to the boycott on Saturday, has explained his rationale for walking out.

He says that many of the reporters are freelancers and have given up their salary because they "can't stand by and see a colleague unsupported like this for a personal opinion which did not break BBC editorial guidelines".

I am not working on BBC Final Score today.

Here’s why #Solidarity #IStandWithGary pic.twitter.com/RjCC5ooL4Q — Marc Webber (@marcwebber) March 11, 2023

The offending tweet

The BBC took action on Friday night after Lineker refused to apologise for posting an inflammatory tweet drawing parallels between the Government's new flagship policy on illegal migrants and the language of Nazi Germany.

He also refused to give assurances that he would refrain from voicing his political opinions in future.

It followed a week of growing pressure from Tory MPs, Cabinet ministers and others over Lineker's tweet, especially since Lineker kept on tweeting defiantly in response to critics.

Lineker's tweet came in response to a new policy by the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, announced this week, for migrants who arrive in Britain on small boats to be detained without bail or judicial review, deported and never allowed to return.

This was the offending tweet:

There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order? — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2023

Lineker is off to the footy

Gary Lineker is on his way to watch a Leicester City match, his son Harry has said.

He told reporters outside Lineker's home in Barnes, south-west London, as he left to walk the dog: "He has gone to Leicester to watch the game. He will be back this evening."

Meanwhile, George Lineker, another of Gary's sons, tweeted on Friday night after the news broke: "RIP MOTD tomorrow."

RIP MOTD tomorrow — George Lineker (@GeorgeLineker) March 10, 2023

Now Match of the Day 2 is at risk too

Telegraph Sport understands that Match of the Day 2 is also at risk of not being aired on Sunday night as presenter Mark Chapman has informed the BBC he will not present the show.

It is also understood that the BBC cannot persuade and pundits to take part either as the fall out from the decision to take Gary Lineker off air continues to spread.

However, it is thought the BBC’s coverage of the Women’s Super League will go ahead as planned on Sunday.

More pictures: Gary Lineker leaves his home today

Gary Lineker was pictured leaving his house in Barnes, south-west London

Lineker put on a brave face amid a mass boycott

Lineker has been under fire all week since his tweet

Host for Chelsea vs. Man United in doubt

Chelsea vs. Manchester United on Sunday is a pivotal match in the Women's Super League and due to be broadcast on BBC Two at 12pm.

Tomorrow's presenter Reshmin Chowdhury is working for another broadcaster today and it is understood that no decision has yet been taken as to whether she will host BBC's coverage at Kingsmeadow.

What have the BBC said about Lineker?

Here's a recap of the BBC's statement announcing Gary Lineker is being forced to step down as Match of the Day host, a role he has held since 1999.

He will "step back" from presenting the Saturday night show until he and the BBC have reached an "agreed and clear position" on his use of social media, the broadcaster said.

In the full statement, a BBC spokesman said: “The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines.

“The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.

“When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none. We have never said that Gary should be an opinion free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”

BBC need to sort this out, says Labour MP

Here's more political reaction. Labour front bench MP Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, said: "I think you know, the BBC just need to get serious about sorting this out.

"Fans will want to see the programme tonight with all of the presenters, and it's not a situation that we should be in.

"Gary Linekers' comments were somewhat ill-advised. But I think what needs to happen now, is the BBC to take a step back from all of this and to resolve it."

Toxic fallout spreads to radio

The toxic fallout from the decision to take Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker off air has spread to BBC radio with several of the company’s presenters and commentators informing management they will not be broadcasting today.

Fighting talk presenter Colin Murray pulled out of hosting the show this morning. Mark Chapman will also not be hosting his regular show on Five Live this afternoon.

It is understood that several commentators have also said they will not be be on air today, with the knock on effects likely to continue into Sunday.

BBC 5 Live presenter says he 'obviously' pulled out

As we reported a moment ago, BBC Radio 5 Live's Fighting Talk was removed at last minute from the schedule this morning.

Now Colin Murray, the presenter of that show, has said its scrubbing from the airways was "obvious" following the Gary Lineker row. He tweeted:

No @FightingTalk316 today, for obvious reasons.

In the interest of transparency, this was a decision taken by the entire FT team and myself.

Bob Mills was still up for it, to be fair ;) — colin murray (@ColinMurray) March 11, 2023

Now BBC Radio 5 Live pundits are dropping the mic

Dion Dublin, a former Manchester United centre-forward who is now a regular BBC Radio 5 Live pundit, has announced that he and colleagues are boycotting the station in "solidarity" with Gary Lineker.

He tweeted:

In Solidarity with my BBC Sport colleagues NO 5live for me today! — Dion Dublin (@DionDublinsDube) March 11, 2023

NEW: BBC 5 Live pulls its regular programming

BBC Radio 5 Live is currently running repeats rather than its normal programming as a revolt of BBC staff, presenters, pundits and commentators intensifies.

The station was supposed to be airing an episode of Fighting Talk, its sports chat show, in the 11am slot this morning.

Instead, that has been hastily replaced with a repeat of a pre-recorded podcast.

The BBC's Final Score has also been suddenly replaced on BBC One schedules at 4.30pm on Saturday with an episode of The Repair Shop.

Pictured: Gary Lineker puts on a brave face this morning

Gary Lineker has made his first public appearance since he was forced to step down as Match of the Day host on Friday night in an intensifying impartiality row.

He did not answer questions from reporters when he left his home in Barnes, south-west London, on Saturday morning, however he grinned for the cameras and put on a brave face.

Dressed in a blue suit, white shirt and blue tie with yellow and red stripes, the 62-year-old former England player was quickly escorted into a chauffeured BMW.

He was asked "how do you think this has been handled?", "is this the end of your BBC career?", "have you had any discussions with the BBC overnight?" and "do you expect to resign?", but did not respond.

Gary Lineker leaves his London home on Saturday morning

Football Focus replaced with... Bargain Hunt

In case you were wondering, now that today's episode of Football Focus has been wiped from our screens, BBC One has now hastily updated its TV schedule.

Football Focus has now suddenly vanished from the 12:00 slot with just one hour's notice after its presenters refused to appear.

Instead an extended version of Bargain Hunt from 2020 will air until the 1pm news.

'No hypocrisy over Lord Sugar or Richard Sharp'

The former controller of editorial policy at the BBC has insisted there was no hypocrisy in relation to the BBC not disciplining Lord Sugar, who is said to have publicly supported political stances.

Richard Ayre said the corporation's guidelines refer to people with "a particularly high BBC public profile", and there was "quite a gulf" between Lineker and Lord Sugar in that regard.

Asked about any double standards over BBC chairman Richard Sharpe, Mr Ayre said the broadcaster does not appoint and "can't sack" its own chairman.

Critics have asked why the BBC has made an example of Lineker while Richard Sharp, the corporation’s chairman, remains in post despite revelations about his role in facilitating an £800,000 loan arrangement for Boris Johnson, the former prime minister.

NEW: Final Score host joins the walkout

As you can tell, things are moving quite quickly this morning.

Jason Mohammad has become the latest in a long line of BBC Sport stars to refuse to appear on screen on Saturday after Gary Lineker was ordered to stand down as host of Match of the Day for his tweets criticising the Government's new migrant policy.

The Final Score presenter has tweeted this morning that while the live results show on BBC One is "very close to my heart", he has "informed the BBC that I will not be presenting".

Over on sister show Football Focus, both presenters have pulled out of Saturday's episode too, leaving both shows being pulled off air.

Morning all.



As you know, Final Score is a TV show very close to my heart.



However - I have this morning informed the BBC that I will not be presenting the show this afternoon on BBC One. — Jason Mohammad (@jasonmohammad) March 11, 2023

Recap: Who else is in the BBC boycott?

The BBC is in crisis, with Match of the Day being forced to air on Saturday night as matches-only for the first time in its history.

It comes after its main pundits and commentators staged a boycott, with producers said to be in "meltdown" and furious Premier League players now told they do not need to do any interviews.

Here's a recap of who else has joined the BBC boycott. Ian Wright, a main pundit on MOTD, kicked things off on Friday night:

Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 10, 2023

His fellow mainstay pundit Alan Shearer joined an hour later:

I have informed the BBC that I won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night. — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) March 10, 2023

Then a trickle became a flood.

I was not due to be working on MOTD tomorrow, but if I was, I would find myself taking the same decision that @IanWright0 & @alanshearer have. — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) March 10, 2023

Been on air with the one show. I wasn’t down to be doing match of the day tomorrow, but if I was I would of said no and stood with my fellow pundits and @GaryLineker — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) March 10, 2023

Steve Wilson, a leading MOTD commentator, released this joint statement on from the show's commentators:

As commentators on MOTD, we have decided to step down from tomorrow night’s broadcast. We are comforted that football fans who want to watch their teams should still be able to do so, as management can use World Feed commentary if they wish. — Steve Wilson (@Wilsonfooty) March 10, 2023

'Lineker's last Match of the Day'

Gary Lineker might have presented his last Match Of The Day, according to the former controller of editorial policy at the BBC.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Saturday, Richard Ayre said: "It is an irreconcilable position, I think, between the BBC guidelines and Gary who, perfectly understandably, feels that he has a right as an individual to express his views on any issue, however politically contentious it may be.

"The BBC takes a different view because its guidelines lay down particular rules for people who are really high-profile BBC personalities, and I don't think it's likely that in the coming days they're going to be reconciled.

"It may already have been the last time we've seen Gary presenting Match Of The Day, unfortunately."

10:32 AM

BREAKING: Football Focus and Final Score are axed today

Saturday's episodes of BBC's Football Focus and Final Score have been scrapped at the eleventh hour.

BBC Sport commentator and reporter Chris Wise tweets that "the programme is not going ahead".

He adds:

Just to confirm that I won’t be working for BBC Final Score today. The programme is not going ahead. All of us need to stand together. — Chris Wise (@chriswisey) March 11, 2023

Fellow BBC Sport staff member Glenn Murray tweets that he was due to be working on Saturday but "felt it was the right thing to do to step away from Focus & Score today".

Was meant to be up in Media City today but reflecting last night I felt it was the right thing to do to step away from Focus & Score today.

Hoping normal service resumes next week 🤞🏼 — Glenn Murray (@GM_83) March 11, 2023

Top runners and riders to replace Gary Lineker on Match of the Day

Gary Lineker's future as host of the BBC's Match of the Day is uncertain after the corporation decided that he will step back from presenting the show until there is an "agreed and clear position on his use of social media".

So who could replace him?

Our chief sports writer Jeremy Wilson takes a look here.

Kelly Somers pulls out of Football Focus too

Kelly Somers, another BBC Sport presenter, had earlier been reported as the replacement for Alex Scott on Saturday's Football Focus.

But now she has walked too. She tweeted:

Just to confirm I won’t be on BBC television today. 👍🏼 — Kelly Somers (@KellySomers) March 11, 2023

'Assault on free speech'

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said the suspension of Gary Lineker from Match Of The Day was "an assault on free speech".

She tweeted:

The BBC’s cowardly decision to take Gary Lineker off air is an assault on free speech in the face of political pressure from Tory politicians. They should rethink. — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) March 11, 2023

BBC's reputation 'bigger than Gary Lineker'

Richard Ayre, former controller of editorial policy at the BBC, said the broadcaster's reputation is "bigger and more important" than any individual, including Gary Lineker.

Mr Ayre told BBC Breakfast on Saturday that the BBC "has to tread as straight a line as it can" and there will be "real street-to-street fighting" between political parties in the lead-up to the general election.

On Lineker stepping back from presenting Match Of The Day, Mr Ayre continued: "It's a sad occasion for viewers, for anybody who's interested in football, it will be very sad if they can't reconcile with Gary.

"He is superlative, he is absolutely extraordinarily good, not just as a football pundit, of course, but I think, in my 50 or so years of association with the BBC, I've never come across such a naturally gifted television presenter.

"He's terrific and it will be very sad if he goes, but frankly the BBC and its reputation is bigger and more important than any individual, even Gary."

BBC has 'undermined its credibility'

The BBC has "undermined its own credibility" by taking Gary Lineker off air, a former director-general of the corporation has said as the fallout from an impartiality row continues.

Saturday's Match Of The Day will go ahead without a presenter, pundits and several regular commentators after Lineker was told to step back from hosting the BBC show.

Greg Dyke, the BBC director-general between 2000 and 2004 and ex-FA chairman, said the broadcaster was "mistaken" in standing Lineker down.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The point is there is a long-established precedent at the BBC that if you're an entertainment presenter or a football presenter then you are not bound by those same rules," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"I think what the BBC has done, the real problem, is it has undermined its own credibility by doing this because the perception out there is that the BBC has bowed to Government pressure."

Read more on this here

BREAKING: Alex Scott pulls out of Football Focus today

Former Arsenal player Alex Scott is the main Football Focus presenter

Alex Scott has pulled out of presenting Football Focus only two hours before it was due to air.

Here's her statement:

I made a decision last night that even though I love my show and we have had an incredible week winning an SJA for football focus that it doesn’t feel right for me to go ahead with the show today.. Hopefully I will be back in the chair next week…. — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) March 11, 2023

New statement from the Professional Footballers' Association

Stay tuned for the latest.