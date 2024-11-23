Alex Sandro offers Douglas Luiz advice, Yildiz ‘could play for Brazil’

Former Juventus defender Alex Sandro believes that Juventus need patience with summer signing Douglas Luiz, and claims that the Bianconeri no.10 Kenan Yildiz would not look out of place among the Brazil squad.

The former Bianconeri stalwart gave an interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport, published on Saturday morning, ahead of Juventus’s trip to San Siro to face Milan in Serie A.

Alex Sandro left Juventus at the start of the summer at the end of his contract and returned to Brazil to sign for Flamengo. He became Juventus’s all-time record appearance holder for non-Italian players, tied level with Pavel Nedved on 327.

Alex Sandro on Milan-Juventus and Juventus changes

He explained why he always particularly enjoyed games against Milan while he was at Juventus.

“The games against Milan were always my favourites. Partly because it’s a classic in Italy, partly because the Rossoneri have always had a Brazilian tradition,” the 33-year-old told the pink paper.

Asked what he misses about life with Juventus, he replied: “Everything! I went back to Brazil, but my heart is still in Turin with Juve.

“Nine wonderful years: When I arrived in 2015, I never thought I would get to play a part in the club’s history. What an honour to be the foreign player with the most appearances for Juve along with Nedved.

“Everything has changed a bit: The players, the coach, it’s a young Juve, I’ve never seen anything quite like it in my nine years. It’s different to Allegri, Sarri and Pirlo,

“He (Thiago Motta) is trying to bring out a more beautiful game, but Allegri always showed that the results are what counts. As a fan, I hope Thiago can combine beautiful play with victories.”

Alex Sandro also gave his predictions for the 2024-25 Scudetto race.

“It will be a three-way challenge with Inter and Napoli. I trust Juve and I hope they succeed.”

Alex Sandro on Weah, Yildiz, Douglas Luiz and Danilo

Alex Sandro has no complaints about Timothy Weah starting up front for Juventus in the absence of leading goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic. He revealed what the USMNT star told him last season.

“Timothy is amazing. Last year he said he felt like more of a forward. Cambiaso and Yildiz are confirming that they can play right at the top as well.”

He was also full of praise for Kenan Yildiz, who he feels has the attributes of a typical Brazilian player.

“Dybala was my no.10 and I’m happy that it’s Kenan now. Yildiz could play for Brazil and nobody would notice: He has the technique and the shooting of a Seleçao player.”

Juventus’ Turkish forward #10 Kenan Yildiz (C) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 1 football match between Juventus FC and PSV Eindhoven, at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on September 17, 2024. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP) (Photo by ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP via Getty Images)

On his close friend and current Bianconeri captain Danilo, who is no longer a regular in the starting line-up under Thiago Motta, Alex Sandro said: “Danilo is like a brother and it’s a shame that he doesn’t always get on the pitch.

“I’m not just saying this as a friend, because I’m aware of his qualities. As a fan of Danilo, I’m sorry to see it, but as a Juve fan, I respect Motta’s choices and Dani does the same.”

Another of his compatriots, Douglas Luiz, has struggled to settle in since his €50m move from Aston Villa over the summer. Alex Sandro is not overly concerned that it is taking a while to click, though.

“He’s strong, but his football hasn’t clicked with Juve yet. It’s not easy to fit in. .I’ve seen champions like Khedira and Pjanic struggle in their first seasons. You need patience with him.”