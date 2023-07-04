Alex Salmond snubs Scottish coronation over ‘unfathomable’ waste of public money

Alex Salmond (left), Scotland's former first minister, was until recently an ardent Royalist - Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Europe

Alex Salmond is to snub the King’s Scottish coronation celebrations, branding the events an “unfathomable” waste of public money.

The former first minister, until recently an ardent Royalist, revealed that he had rejected an invitation to St Giles’ Cathedral, denouncing the planned service as “second rate” with “sketchy historical legitimacy”.

The King is to receive the Honours of Scotland – the Scottish Crown Jewels – at a service in Edinburgh which will be marked by major public processions through the city and a Red Arrows flypast.

The late Queen took part in similar events north of the border in 1953, shortly after her own Coronation, though Wednesday’s events are set to be even grander in scale.

Mr Salmond’s rejection of the invitation follows the co-leaders of the Scottish Greens, ministers in the devolved SNP-run government, also snubbing the ceremony.

Patrick Harvie, minister for tenants’ rights, will speak at a Republican protest instead while Lorna Slater, the biodiversity minister, said she would not attend the celebration of an “out of date and undemocratic institution”.

‘Ceremony is entirely wrong’

Mr Salmond, while first minister and SNP leader, spoke fondly of the Royal family and proposed keeping the monarchy if Scotland had voted in favour of independence in 2014.

However, he has shifted his stance since becoming leader of the Alba Party, in what has been seen as an attempt to appeal to hardline nationalists.

“This ceremony is entirely wrong headed,” Mr Salmond said. “It will end up satisfying no-one and it has sketchy historical legitimacy.

“This really is not the time to be wasting money on public displays of fealty to a King. It is the time for a renewed debate on why Scotland needs to take its own future into its own hands.

“I believe Scotland will become an independent country, and when we do, I suspect the majority of people will want a fresh start on the basis of an elected head of state.”

Sword an ‘unfathomable and needless expense’

Mr Salmond claimed that the King should have instead had a “full blown coronation” at Scone in Perthshire, where the ancient monarchs of Scotland were crowned.

He took particular issue with the purchase of a new £22,000 sword, to be used on Wednesday, which was paid for by the Scottish Government.

The Scottish Government paid for the £22,000 sword - Andrew Milligan/PA

“The genuine Sword of Scotland has survived more than five centuries and should have been restored and then called into service,” he added.

“Why would you pay for a substitute when you have access to the real deal? Scottish families struggling with their household bills will find this an unfathomable and needless expense. It is not as if Charles is short of swords.”

The King and Queen have been in Scotland this week, taking part in a series of public events. Wednesday’s celebrations will also include a 21-gun salute.

The King has strong Scottish links, having been educated at Gordonstoun, taken on a series of high-profile projects such as the restoration of Dumfries House, and regularly holidaying north of the border.

The King is in Scotland this week, taking part in a series of public events - Chris Jackson

Despite declaring himself a republican, Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, has said he will attend the event and is looking forward to representing Scots at it.

Responding to Mr Harvie and Ms Slater’s refusal to attend, the Scottish Tories accused them of “attention seeking” and engaging in “student politics”.

Donald Cameron, the party’s constitution spokesman, said: “The Greens may have failed to deliver a Deposit Return Scheme, but they can definitely recycle tedious anti-monarchy rants.

“As on so many issues, the extremist Greens are out of touch with the majority of Scots, who see the coronation and the King’s commitment to Scotland as something to celebrate.”

Mr Salmond also said he would not go to the King’s Coronation in May, though he had not been formally invited.

As a privy councillor, he said he would have been entitled to enter a ballot to win an invitation, but declined to do so.

He was present for a service last September, when the late Queen’s coffin was brought in to St Giles’ Cathedral and tributes were paid to the former monarch.