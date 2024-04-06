Alex Rodriguez Says He's an Olivia Rodrigo Fan After Seeing Her in Concert: 'She's a Force' (Exclusive)

The athlete took his youngest daughter to see the 'Driver's License' singer perform in March

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Alex Rodriguez, Olivia Rodrigo

Alex Rodriguez vibes with Olivia Rodrigo's music!

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE tied to his partnership with Lysol, the former New York Yankees player, 48, opens up about becoming a fan of Rodrigo, 21, after he took his youngest daughter to see her in concert last month.

"That was really cool. We had a great time," Rodriguez says of attending the show with daughter Ella, 15. "I was surrounded by 20,000 teenagers screaming very, very loud, but Ella had the time of her life."

"She got to meet Olivia after, and she was so nice to my daughter," the proud dad adds. "She was so humble, so connected, and it's definitely a day that we won't forget for a long time."

As for whether or not he now considers himself a part of Rodrigo's passionate fan base — which is collectively known as "Livies" — Rodriguez admits, "I do now. She's a force, and she's so nice and so humble — and she killed it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Olivia Rodrigo

Related: Alex Rodriguez Shares Relatable Dad Moment at Olivia Rodrigo Concert with Daughter Ella, 15

Back in March, Rodriguez documented his time taking daughter Ella to Rodrigo's tour stop at the Kaseya Center in Miami via an Instagram video.

“POV: Life as a Teenager’s Dad,” he wrote across his clip, as he and Ella could be seen making their way into the venue. (In addition to Ella, Rodriguez also shares daughter Natasha, 19, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, whom he was married to from 2002 to 2008.)

The sports broadcaster then captured his time inside the singer's show as she performed her popular track "Vampire."

Story continues

“Rodrigo is pretty good TBH,” Rodriguez’s caption across the video then read.

Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Alex Rodriguez

Related: Alex Rodriguez Says Daughter Natasha Is 'Just Like' Him: 'She's Very Routine Oriented' (Exclusive)

Rodriguez tells PEOPLE that he is glad his youngest daughter can have artists like Rodrigo to look up to as role models in her life.

"I think role models are very important as our mentors. You get to learn a lot from people that you admire, and I'm happy that my girls have these types of role models and they pay attention closely," he says.

As for what other plans await him, Ella and Natasha this summer, Rodriguez teases, "We always try to spend a couple of weeks traveling together, the whole family, so we're excited about that."

"We'll spend time in Minnesota, a little time in Canada and a little time in Europe," he continues. "Summertime is really hot in Miami, so we try to escape north for the summer."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.