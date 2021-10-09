Alex Rodriguez Pokes Fun at Himself: 'Maybe That's Why I'm Single'

SMA POLL

Alex Rodriguez doesn't mind having a laugh at his own expense.

The former MLB player, 46, made a playful jab at his own relationship status on Thursday night during his coverage of the American League Division Series with fellow broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, and Frank Thomas for Fox Sports.

Just as the group was discussing how several Tampa Bay Rays players were spotted eating popcorn in the dugout during a matchup against the Boston Red Sox, the highlight reel cut to a 2010 video of Rodriguez enjoying the snack with then-girlfriend Cameron Diaz, prompting a chuckle from the retired athlete.

"It's not the first time people had been eating popcorn in the middle of the game," Burkhardt remarked, before showing footage of Rodriguez being fed popcorn by Diaz while attending the Super Bowl XLV.

Rodriguez then responded with a smirk, "KB, that's maybe why I'm single."

Rodriguez and Diaz, now 49, were off-and-on for a year before calling it quits in 2011.

Prior to their final breakup, Diaz addressed the couple's much-talked-about popcorn moment during an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, saying at the time, "It was the only piece of popcorn that I even put near his face, and they happened to have the camera on right when I did it."

Since then, Rodriguez has been romantically linked to tech CEO Anne Wojcicki and Jennifer Lopez, the latter of whom he split with earlier this year.

Rodriguez and Lopez, 52, initially got engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating but announced their breakup with a joint statement this April. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez ultimately broke up with Rodriguez.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," read their statement at the time. "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

In August, Rodriguez said that he's "in a great place" and is focusing on "all the positive" things in life — such as the daughters he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis: Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight, adding that he and his children now "have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'"

"So I'm in a great place," he said. "I'm so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing."