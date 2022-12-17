Alex Rodriguez Makes Instagram Debut with Jac Cordeiro During Family Holiday Outing with Daughters

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
Alex Rodriguez. https://www.instagram.com/stories/arod/2995029351763657494/
Alex Rodriguez. https://www.instagram.com/stories/arod/2995029351763657494/

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Alex Rodriguez has taken the next step in his relationship with his girlfriend Jac Cordeiro.

The 14-time MLB All-Star, 47, made their romance Instagram official on Saturday, posing with Cordeiro and his two daughters Natasha, 18, and 14-year-old Ella in front of a beautifully decorated tree during a Christmas party in New York City.

"From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas," Rodriguez wrote in the caption.

He and Cordeiro, a fitness instructor and founder of Jacfit, were first romantically linked in October, according to Page Six.

Rodriguez opened up in September about the kind of father and partner he wants to be after his 2014 suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.

"When I think about it, those mistakes are the biggest gift and the biggest curse of my life," he said on HBO Max's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?

"And I think about that every single day, that I did that to myself," Rodriguez continued. "And I hope that because of that mistake, the lesson is I get to be a better father, a better partner, a better friend, a better son. And hopefully, other players can learn from my mistakes."

A source previously told PEOPLE in September that Rodriguez and fitness model Kathryne Padgett broke up after they began dating over the summer. "It just ran its course," the insider said.

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett attend Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona
Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett attend Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona

Christian Petersen/Getty

Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez officially called off their engagement last April, telling PEOPLE in a statement that they're "better as friends and look forward to remaining so." The couple began dating in 2017, and they announced their engagement in March 2019.

Meanwhile, the former New York Yankee remains close with Natasha and Ella's mother Cynthia Scurtis, to whom he was married from 2002 to 2008.

In April, the four traveled to Memphis together, along with Scurtis' husband Angel Nicolas, to see the Grizzlies take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, of which Rodriguez is a part owner.

"Memphis Bound. Two girls. Three parents. One goal: Winning #Game1," Rodriguez captioned a group photo in front of their private jet.

    MONTREAL — Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was helped off the ice after taking a slap shot to the head in the second period of Calgary's 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. During a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Tanev attempted to block a slap shot from Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. The shot hit Tanev in the side of his head and the he fell on the ice as the Bell Centre crowd fell silent. "It's tough, I mean, he doesn't stay down very often," said Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom. "So