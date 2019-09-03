Alex Rodriguez dropped a very weird, incorrect theory on 'Sunday Night Baseball'

Alex Rodriguez dropped a very strange take on "Sunday Night Baseball" this week that left fans scratching their heads. (Juan DeLeon/Getty Images)

Alex Rodriguez shared a bizarre theory during ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” coverage of the New York Mets’ game at the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday — and it left sports fans scratching their heads.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Rodriguez suggested that the Phillies should drop a sacrifice bunt so they could advance a runner to third base. Eventually, he said, it would give them a two-run lead.

Why does that matter?

According to A-Rod — a 14-time All-Star and three-team MVP who played 22 seasons in the league — an even lead is always better than an odd lead.

“You always want even leads versus odd leads. Why? The solo home run doesn’t tie it, and the grand slam does not beat you,” Rodriguez said during the game. “Keep it simple.”

As noted by @WayTooCrisp, this is A-Rod saying one of the dumbest things ever stated by a baseball analyst—and it's on the marquee national baseball broadcast pic.twitter.com/b7dKQU9NZX — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 2, 2019

What?

Sure, a two-run lead is better than a one-run lead — which would fit into Rodriguez’s logic. But isn’t a three-run lead better than a two-run lead? A five-run lead better than a four-run lead? A seven-run lead better than a six-run lead?

It’s probably safe to assume that every team in the league would take a larger lead any day — regardless of whether that lead was even or odd.

Better luck next week, A-Rod.

