Report: $500,000 worth of items stolen from Alex Rodriguez's car in San Francisco

Alex Rodriguez's rental car was reportedly broken into after the San Francisco Giants' game against the Phillies on Sunday night in San Francisco. (Getty Images)

Alex Rodriguez’s “Sunday Night Baseball” trip to San Francisco didn’t quite end the way he wanted it to.

Rodriguez was in town to call the Giants’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies for ESPN, and parked his rental car just a few blocks from Oracle Park when he arrived. After the game, Rodriguez and other members of the ESPN crew went out to dinner nearby.

When he finally returned to his car, he discovered that it had been broken into — and an estimated $500,000 worth of items was missing, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Per the report, someone allegedly broke into his car between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. that night — at least five hours after the first pitch had been thrown. A camera, laptop, miscellaneous jewelry and a bag were reported stolen, worth in total around $500,000.

According to the Chronicle, teams of investigators were in the process of collecting evidence from the vehicle, and have made the case a “high priority.” No arrests have been made as of Monday night.

