Alex Rodriguez Is 'Celebrating His Birthday' with European Trip: 'He's Doing Great,' Says Source

Alex Rodriguez is having some fun in the sun!



Over the past few days, the retired MLB player, who will turn 46 on Tuesday, has been sharing photos while spending time in Europe.

"​​Let the festivities begin 🛥 #EuroTrip," he captioned one smiling waterfront picture. Meanwhile alongside another snap, which showed him hanging out on a boat with pals, he simply wrote "peace."

"He's with family and friends and people he works with," a source tells PEOPLE. "He's doing great and celebrating his birthday and Minnesota Timberwolves sale."

Earlier this week, the NBA formally approved Rodriguez and tech entrepreneur Marc Lore's purchase of the Timberwolves.



"It's official. Marc Lore and I are so excited to begin a new chapter with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx," Rodriguez wrote in a celebratory social media post. "Today is a historic day for my family and me. After growing up witnessing my mother work two jobs, I never dreamed this would be possible."

During his time abroad, Rodriguez also shared a video with his fans, noting how great it felt to be taking it easy.

"It feels so good to finally sit still. I've been going hard for a long time," he said in a series of clips posted to his Instagram Story Thursday. "It's good to stop and pause and appreciate. I just want to say thank you to all of you out there who have sent beautiful messages, flowers, congrats. I appreciate you."

The trip comes months after Rodriguez and ex Jennifer Lopez notably called off their engagement in April. The singer, 51, has since moved on, rekindling her relationship with former fiancé Ben Affleck.