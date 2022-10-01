Alex Polizzi: ‘I learnt Russian so I could be in the secret service’

Danny Danziger
·7 min read
What a goody-goody I used to be, says Polizzi of her school years - Andrew Crowley
What a goody-goody I used to be, says Polizzi of her school years - Andrew Crowley

My father died when I was 9; he was in a car crash while my sister and I were on holiday with our grandparents. The same day, my mother came to take us back home. But she didn’t tell us then and there what had happened, she just said he’d been called away for business. She then didn’t find a way to tell us for three weeks, although of course we sensed something was going on because my father had never not talked to me for three weeks in my life.

So my poor mother was widowed at 35. It wasn’t an easy time and she was quite unhappy and unpredictable. In fact a lot of those next few years I just remember feeling really sad. When I went back to my prep school after the summer holidays everyone knew my father had died and was terribly nice to me, but I felt being singled out like that was somehow incredibly embarrassing.

So it was very nice to go to another school and start again. St Mary’s Convent Ascot, as it was called at that time – it’s now St Mary’s School, Ascot – is where my mother had gone and her sister, too. It was just a very calm environment, and after the chaos of my dad dying I think in a really visceral way it made everything much better, it calmed me and gave me some sort of peace.

It was a Catholic school and was still run by nuns at that time, who’d had generations of churning out good Catholic wives and mothers. Religion was taken seriously and ran through everything. There was Mass on a Sunday and we had do to retreat days, but it wasn’t rammed down our throats. The chapel was dedicated to Our Lady of Humility and St Cecilia and it was beautiful with an absolutely gorgeous gold altarpiece.

Polizzi attended St Mary's School in Ascot - David Hartley
Polizzi attended St Mary's School in Ascot - David Hartley

Coming from a little private London school it took a little bit of time to work out where everything was, but actually I took to it like a duck to water. I don’t remember any homesickness until I was much older, when the restrictions of school become more apparent, and then I used to cry my eyes out going back each term. Although it was amazing how once you got there the waters would slowly and steadily close over your head…

St Mary’s was much stricter then than it is now, but I always liked rules, I like order. What a goody-goody I used to be though, I never wanted to get into trouble, I just wasn’t naughty: that came much later. The most rebellious thing I ever did was smoke a cigarette, my first try ever – although I smoked throughout my 20s. I got caught straight away and was suspended and sent home for a few days. That was terrible, I felt so ashamed at being told off. I still hate being told off.

A woman's world

This was a world populated by women. The only man in the school was a physics teacher, a bearded chap with glasses who wore sandals with socks. I always got on very well with the nuns. I absolutely loved Sister Michaela, who was a year mistress, and Sister Gemma who looked after us in the sixth form and used to play the guitar and make us hot cocoa. I really respected Sister Mark, the headmistress, and Mother Bridget who taught us English.

I was – and still am – a complete bookworm. I was obsessed by Samuel Beckett. And I loved the Russian writers. I read War and Peace in three days. I had this mad resolve to learn Russian. Glasnost was ramping up around that period. I had this notion that I was going to be picked up by the secret service and thought Russian would be useful.

At the same time I became a life drawing model because, as it happens, I can stay still for extraordinarily long periods of time: you just need to not be too self-conscious, and I’m not. I figured that being able to stay still for a long time without moving might stand me in good stead for the secret service – although I can’t now imagine why on earth I thought that. Standing up, sitting down, reclining: I could do a whole range of poses, I was famous for it throughout the school. In fact, at one point I modelled for all the O and A level art candidates, and after a few hours when they said I had to take a break I always protested, “No, no, I can keep up this pose.”

I took myself off to Russia in my gap year and spent three months there. I could speak pretty passable Russian after that. But inevitably, over the years my chances to use it have been few and far between and I’ve forgotten almost everything. Actually, I wish I’d learnt Spanish instead.

One day the headmistress called me into her study and told me I was going to be head girl, which I loved because I’m naturally bossy. My sister Charlie, who is two years younger and not such a goody-goody as me, absolutely hated me being head girl; she thought it was embarrassing.

The most onerous thing I had to do was to give a speech at Speech Day, but that wasn’t a problem, I’ve never been shy. I still give speeches to schools as I’m often invited to do so, and I slightly smirk at myself because they’re always along the lines of “Be true to yourself,” “Don’t look at someone else and wish you were them,” “Try and make the best of your best characteristics,” all that rubbish one endlessly says to children.

Polizzi became a fan of playwright Samuel Beckett during her school years - Lipnitzki / ROGER VIOLLET
Polizzi became a fan of playwright Samuel Beckett during her school years - Lipnitzki / ROGER VIOLLET

I’m not terribly clubbable so I didn’t have a gang at school, but I was friendly with lots of people and had a couple of girls I completely loved. What I remember now are those long summer days when a whole gaggle of us would lie about on one of the playing fields chatting and giggling and talking about boys – I mean, what else is there to talk about at that age? – and singing all these soupy romantic songs. I also remember the first song I kissed someone to: Move Closer by Phyllis Nelson.

I went back to St Mary’s just before the pandemic for my 25-year reunion, and I hadn’t seen any of those girls since I’d left. You can imagine: there were cries of “Oh my God!” when we met up and it was such fun seeing everybody, I absolutely loved it. Lots of people looked just like their mothers had, but there were some startling transformations. One girl, Melissa, who’d been head of the hockey team and quite tomboyish and never pulled her socks up, has turned into this incredibly soignée wife of a man who lived in Switzerland, and was wearing an absolutely beautiful dress, “What’s happened to you?” everyone exclaimed.

Annabel was another one who had changed. She had never got married and was just immaculately dressed and blow dried - the kind of look I can never pull off.  I’ve been on telly so it wasn’t such a shock for them to see me after all that time.

The school made a mistake however. They got us all together for coffee and then took us straight in for Mass, and sitting in the chapel we all got the giggles really badly; this group of supposedly grown-up women – it was literally like being 15 again, and the headmistress got really cross and told us off for our poor behaviour.

I only keep in touch with a few girls from school now. I put it down to the fact that I’ve moved around so much for work, although really that’s just an excuse, you are where you are. I’ve only got a few really good friends who have come all the way with me.

Read last week's column: Victoria Hislop: ‘I was unashamedly a Swot’

Latest Stories

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Edmonton Elks look for their first home victory since 2019 campaign

    Home field has been anything but an advantage for the Edmonton Elks. Edmonton (4-10) has dropped a CFL record-tying 14 straight games at Commonwealth Stadium. And with the Elks' faint playoff hopes hanging by a thread, they'll host the Montreal Alouettes (6-7) on Saturday night. The combination of an Edmonton loss and Saskatchewan win over Winnipeg on Friday night would eliminate the Elks from playoff contention. Edmonton is 0-6 at home this season, having been outscored 214-101. Five of those l

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Predators feel restocked, ready to chase Stanley Cup again

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Being swept for the first time in franchise history may be exactly what the Nashville Predators needed. The Predators saw first-hand the bar set by Colorado on its way to winning the Stanley Cup and took a hard look in the mirror. General manager David Poile traded for defenseman Ryan McDonagh, signed forward Filip Forsberg to an extension and then persuaded Nino Niederreiter to sign with Nashville. “I think we can take another step,” captain Roman Josi said. The Predator

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are