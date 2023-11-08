Alex Pereira admits Jiri Prochazka’s style difficult to understand, but that’s where Glover Teixeira comes in

NEW YORK – Alex Pereira has tried to figure out Jiri Prochazka. It’s certainly not easy, or perhaps even possible.

In preparation for the large Czech light heavyweight at UFC 295, Pereira (8-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) became well acquainted with the weird and wild nature of Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC).

“He’s definitely a hard opponent,” Pereira told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter on Wednesday at UFC 295 media day. “Unpredictable, yes, but all the experience I have in fighting and kickboxing, I’m going to be using that in the fight.”

A Glory Kickboxing Hall of Famer, Pereira will lean not only on his own experience, but that of his coach and mentor, Glover Teixeira, too. Teixeira lost to Prochazka in the fifth round of an all-time war at UFC 275 in June 2022.

“It was definitely a hard fight,” Pereira said. “Glover was winning that fight to the moment he got submitted. Glover had all this experience, and it’s very important for me. I’m not going to think this fight is going to be easy because Glover already fought him, but with Glover and the experience he has, he’s already helped me. Regardless whether for this fight or for the previous fight, he plays a big part of it.

Fight fans have taken a liking to Pereira and Prochazka not only for their violent fighting styles but their unique personalities. Despite the public disappointment of a Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic cancellation, Pereira thinks the anticipation of his title fight Saturday at Madison Square Garden is still palpable.

“I know everybody is pumped for the fight. I think regardless if the main event got pulled off or not,” Pereira said. “I think if the fans had the option to get a refund, I don’t think they did because everybody wants to watch this fight.”

