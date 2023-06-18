Alex Palou and Chip Ganassi Racing Should Figure This Out

Justin Casterline - Getty Images

Alex Palou has a 72 point lead in the IndyCar championship, more than one race worth of points in the most competitive top-level racing series in the world. He also does not know where he will be racing next year just yet.

Whispers shared by Marshall Pruett at RACER earlier this week have Palou continuing at Chip Ganassi Racing, making an expected move to McLaren in the wake of his contested signing with the team last season, or taking a leap to an unknown Formula 1 team. All of those options carry some obvious value for Palou, but Chip Ganassi should not let an awkward history get in the way. With Palou improving by the day and in pole position to win a second championship at just 26, it is time for Ganassi to make their star driver an offer he cannot refuse.

Arrow McLaren, the team that tried to poach Palou last year, is winless as we near the halfway point in what was supposed to be their most ambitious season ever. Palou himself has three wins, and Chip Ganassi Racing has one more from Marcus Ericsson, too. The team has now won four of eight rounds, proving itself to still be a step ahead of McLaren both in the IndyCar series in general and at the Indianapolis 500. The team has the added draw of a Formula 1 team, but long-term commitments to both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris mean that any signing of Palou to that program would require one or the other to either struggle enough to be bought out of a multi-year deal or excel to the point that a top-level program hires them away unexpectedly.

Formula 1 can draw Palou in other ways, though. If he has actually been offered a ride in the series by another team and is dead set on racing in Europe, there is little Ganassi can do to dissuade him. No American open wheel driver has made that leap directly in fifteen years, not since Sebastien Bourdais left the now-defunct Champ Car World Series after four consecutive titles.

Right now, though, that offer seems to be purely theoretical, and an offer from Ganassi could be concrete. CGR has the chance to blow Palou away with long-term guarantees and figure out the rest later, and Palou has the chance to commit to a stable program that has already proven with Scott Dixon that it can make a career-long winner out of a great young driver. From the outside, it appears Ganassi can also uniquely offer the chance to win Le Mans while racing in IndyCar. Scott Dixon, the team's veteran IndyCar driver and a part-time driver for Cadillac's World Endurance Championship program, was the lone IndyCar competitor to run in the top class at Le Mans this season. Not even Team Penske, which runs both the most celebrated team in IndyCar and Porsche's factory operation, has been able to offer a Hypercar seat to their drivers.

IndyCar is not F1, and no IndyCar team can compete with an F1 team if both have concrete offers and a driver's dreams are in Europe. Until an AlphaTauri or Alfa Romeo gets to Palou and says with certainty that he could have a race seat next season, though, his surefire options are Ganassi and McLaren. Ganassi already has sponsorship on the car and Palou's winning record should make finding more easier than ever before. For Ganassi, at least, it looks like time to push pride aside, put some money on the table, and open the door for this winning relationship to continue for the next decade.

