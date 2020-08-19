Alex Ovechkin's two goals help Capitals avoid sweep vs. Islanders

The Capitals needed a big game from their stars to avoid getting swept by the Islanders in the Stanley Cup playoffs first round — and they got it from their brightest one, Alex Ovechkin.

With his team in desperation mode, and trailing 2-0 in Game 4, the Capitals captain scored two goals to lead his squad to a 3-2 win and the chance to fight another day.

MORE: Twitter mourns the passing of Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk

In the second period, with his team down 2-1, Ovechkin netted his first goal with a signature one-timer from the left circle on the power play.

"I think he's always ready to make an impact and we know just how dangerous he is and just how much he can change the game on its head on his own," defenseman John Carlson said.

His second of the night — and the game-winner — came in the third period when he picked the puck up in the neutral zone and fired it past Semyon Varlamov from the right circle.

"He's done a lot of things and I've watched him play for a long time, whether it's coaching or coaching against him and he always seems to come through in the big moments," coach Todd Reirden said regarding Ovechkin's leadership across the board. "Obviously the goals, we don't need to discuss (those), no one can score goals like this player. It's the other stuff. It was the stuff that was said in the locker room. There was stuff that was said to teammates. It was the stuff that was said on the bench.

"It was physicality. It was belief. It was the emotion that he showed after he scored the goal that, that get in line because we're going and we're getting the result that we needed and now that's mandatory if you want to have success moving forward."

Ovechkin now has registered nine multi-goal playoff games in his career. His third and fourth goals of the 2020 postseason marked the 68th and 69th time he has lit the lamp in 135 playoff games. He is now 18th on the NHL's all-time playoff goal list and passed Gordie Howe (22 fewer games) and Sidney Crosby (33).