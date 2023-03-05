Alex Ovechkin scores twice in Capitals' 8-3 win over Sharks

  • Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Irwin (52) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    1/7

    Capitals Sharks Hockey

    Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Irwin (52) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov, left, reacts after scoring a goal next to Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    2/7

    Capitals Sharks Hockey

    San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov, left, reacts after scoring a goal next to Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington Capitals center Craig Smith celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    3/7

    Capitals Sharks Hockey

    Washington Capitals center Craig Smith celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington Capitals right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (96) scores a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    4/7

    Capitals Sharks Hockey

    Washington Capitals right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (96) scores a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington Capitals right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel is congratulated by center Nic Dowd after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    5/7

    Capitals Sharks Hockey

    Washington Capitals right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel is congratulated by center Nic Dowd after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl, right, scores against Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    6/7

    Capitals Sharks Hockey

    San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl, right, scores against Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) reaches for the puck in front of Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    7/7

    Capitals Sharks Hockey

    San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) reaches for the puck in front of Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Irwin (52) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov, left, reacts after scoring a goal next to Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Washington Capitals center Craig Smith celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Washington Capitals right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (96) scores a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Washington Capitals right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel is congratulated by center Nic Dowd after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl, right, scores against Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) reaches for the puck in front of Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
JOSH DUBOW
·3 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice in the third period to give him 815 career goals and the Washington Capitals shook off a rough start to beat the San Jose Sharks 8-3 on Saturday.

Washington erased a 2-0 deficit by scoring four goals in the final 12 minutes of the second period to win their fifth straight in San Jose.

Craig Smith scored twice, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Matt Irwin also scored in the big second period for Washington.

T.J. Oshie and Dylan Strome scored in the third period around Ovechkin's two tallies that moved him within 79 goals of tying Wayne Gretzky's all-time record.

Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves.

Tomas Hertl and Alexander Barabanov scored in the first period as the Sharks took a 2-0 lead for the second straight game only to allow four goals in the second period. Nico Sturm also scored.

This marked the first time in franchise history that San Jose lost consecutive games after leading by multiple goals at the end of the first period.

The frustration of a 1-5-1 homestand led to coach David Quinn getting a game misconduct in the third period before Oshie scored a power-play goal.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves.

The Capitals came out flat and trailed 2-0 and were getting outshot 27-7 before flipping the script midway through the second period.

The first two goals came off the rush with Smith beating Kahkonen with a wrist shot to make it 2-1 and then Aube-Kubel sliding one between Kahkonen's pads less than three minutes later.

Irwin then ended a 47-game goal drought when his blast from the point beat Kahkonen.

Smith added his second of the game with 58 seconds remaining in the period.

The Sharks dominated the first period, outshooting Washington 20-5 and taking a 2-0 lead with Hertl scoring when he knocked in his own rebound at the end of a power play and Barabanov adding another off a pass from Logan Couture.

But San Jose missed chances to add onto that lead on a four-minute power play that bridged the first intermission and another power play early in the second.

SOLO REF

Referee Chris Schlenker got hurt in the second period and didn't return. The game finished with Gord Dwyer as the only referee and the two linesmen.

PRIME PROSPECTS

Both teams called up heralded picks for the 2021 draft to play in the NHL for the first time this season.

San Jose first-round forward William Eklund is back with the Sharks after playing nine games in the NHL last season before returning to Sweden.

Eklund played on the top power-play unit and had an assist on Hertl's goal in the first period.

Washington second-round defenseman Vincent Iorio made his NHL debut, becoming the fourth defenseman from his draft class to play in the NHL.

Iorio got an assist on Ovechkin's second goal.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Visit Los Angles on Monday night.

Sharks: Visit Winnipeg on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Capitals take on the Sharks after Wilson's 2-goal performance

    Washington Capitals (30-27-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-31-12, seventh in the Pacific Division)San Jose, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the San Jose Sharks after Tom Wilson scored two goals in the Capitals' 3-2 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks.San Jose has an 18-31-12 record overall and a 6-17-8 record on its home ice. The Sharks are 9-14-6 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.Washington has a

  • Nunavut's Jake Higgs guides his team to territory's first-ever win at Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Kevin Koe, Reid Carruthers and Matt Dunstone were the headliners entering the Saturday afternoon draw at the Tim Hortons Brier. Nunavut skip Jake Higgs ended up stealing the show. Higgs guided his team to a 7-4 victory over Newfoundland and Labrador's Nathan Young for the territory's first-ever win at the Canadian men's curling championship. "I have been a competitive curler for a long time," Higgs said. "I got to go to the Olympics as a coach but this (win) in front of this crowd

  • Sam Farmer's crystal ball: NFL mock draft 2023 version 1.0

    Sam Farmer's crystal ball: NFL mock draft 2023 version 1.0. Farmer makes his first-round pick predictions.

  • New Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe picks up 17 penalty minutes on one play in defence of John Tavares

    Jake McCabe wasn't going to let Tyler Myers walk away unscathed after he laid a huge hit on his new captain.

  • 32 post-deadline takes: Chychrun saga the latest embarrassment for Coyotes, NHL

    From the Anaheim Ducks to the Winnipeg Jets, here's where each of the NHL's 32 teams stand after Friday's trade deadline.

  • After a major roster retrofit, Leafs make one more move before NHL trade deadline

    Kyle Dubas got most his shopping done early this year. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager then made one more deal before Friday's tepid NHL trade deadline passed. Dubas swung five trades between Feb. 17 and Tuesday in a roster reconstruction that added six new players to the fold. He then nibbled around the edge of the organization's depth chart ahead of the largely non-event 3 p.m. ET cutoff, snagging Radim Zohorna from the Calgary Flames for fellow AHL forward Dryden Hunt. "A number of di

  • Lightning coach Jon Cooper benches three top scorers for entire third period as team struggles

    With the Lightning trailing the Sabres 4-1, coach Jon Cooper benched Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point for the entire third period.

  • Laura Ingraham Makes Head-Spinning Claims About Donald Trump's Work Ethic

    The Fox News host's distortions about Trump's office habits had critics swinging away.

  • Bertuzzi shines in Boston debut, Bruins beat Rangers 4-2

    BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi set up a goal in his Boston debut and Linus Ullmark made 24 saves, helping the NHL-leading Bruins beat Patrick Kane and the New York Rangers 4-2 on Saturday. Charlie Coyle scored off Bertuzzi’s feed and set up Tomas Nosek’s short-handed goal in Boston’s 10th straight win. The Bruins improved 26-2-3 at home. Boston stars David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron each scored in the third period. It was Pastrnak’s 44th on the season, and No. 23 for Bergeron. Alexis Lafreniere

  • Canadiens act as third-party broker, help AHL affiliate on quiet trade deadline day

    BROSSARD, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens used their cap space to acquire assets and helped their American Hockey League affiliate in a quiet trade deadline day on Friday. General manager Kent Hughes said the Canadiens could have made one or two more trades but decided to be a little more conservative in his second year running the storied franchise. “(Vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton) tells me to settle down, he's going to tie me to the desk so I can't make a trade every week,” Hug

  • Ex-NHL goalie suspended 5 games for throwing water bottle at ref in Swedish league

    It turns out you can't throw water bottles at referees in the Swedish Hockey League.

  • Stars acquire forward Max Domi in trade with Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Dallas Stars acquired Max Domi in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night on the forward's 28th birthday. The move was announced after Dallas' 5-2 victory at Chicago. Domi was scratched for what the Blackhawks said was “roster management.” The NHL trade deadline is Friday. “We’re excited to add a player of Max’s caliber to our lineup,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a release. “His offense this season speaks for itself, but he’ll also provide energy, grit

  • Tom Brady Shares Adorable Photo of Family's New Kitten That He Jokes Is 'Kinda Cute'

    The Super Bowl champ and his kids adopted a pair of Siamese mix kittens in mid-February

  • 'I'm just so proud:' Curling legend Colleen Jones watches son make Brier debut

    LONDON, Ont. — Luke Saunders turned to his left and waved in the direction of the Nova Scotia supporters as his team was introduced Saturday at the Canadian men's curling championship. In the back row of Section 103 at Budweiser Gardens, his mother — legendary skip Colleen Jones — was crying tears of joy watching her son make his Tim Hortons Brier debut. "This has been in his blood for a long time," Jones said. "So to see him — I mean look at this arena, these lights, this feeling — I'm just so

  • Defending champion Gushue wins opening game at the Tim Hortons Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Defending champ Brad Gushue defeated British Columbia's Jacques Gauthier 6-5 on Friday night in the opening draw at the Canadian men's curling championship. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a draw to the button in the ninth end that led to a steal. He capped the win by holding Gauthier to a single in the 10th. The veteran skip has won the Tim Hortons Brier on four occasions over the last six years. His Brier win last season in Lethbridge, Alta., was sandwiched by an Olympic bro

  • Mercedes make Lewis Hamilton vow after sobering Bahrain qualifying result

    Toto Wolff finally admitted Mercedes got their car concept wrong last year and that they will now need a complete “change of direction” if they want to get back to winning world titles.

  • Maple Leafs goalie Maple Murray returns from injury against Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Matt Murray returned to the Maple Leafs net on Saturday, starting as Toronto faced off against the Canucks in Vancouver. A nagging ankle injury took the 28-year-old goaltender out of the lineup in mid January, and he has missed 17 games since leaving midway through Toronto's 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Jan. 17. He was also sidelined by a groin injury earlier in the season. The Leafs placed Murray on injured reserve on Feb. 9 and recalled Joseph Woll from the American Hockey

  • Naomi Schiff: Knowing Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are allies helped me through the abuse

    Naomi Schiff laughs as soon as the words “social media” are uttered. “Oh gosh, the internet?” she asks, taking a moment to gather a full response.

  • WHL roundup: Bedard scores four as Pats slip past ICE 5-3

    REGINA — The hottest team in the league was no match for the hottest player on Friday night. Connor Bedard scored four times on 10 shots and added an assist as the Regina Pats erased a 3-0 second-period deficit and beat the visiting Winnipeg ICE 5-3 in Western Hockey League action. Tanner Howe also scored for the Pats, who started the night 36 points behind the ICE. The Pats (30-24-2-1) are sixth in the 12-team Eastern Conference. Matthew Savoie, Carson Lambos and Easton Armstrong scored for the

  • How much do Formula 1 drivers make? Here's the salaries (and schedule) for the 2023 F1 season

    In the 2023 season, there are some new faces in Formula One. Here’s what veterans and newcomers alike are expected to earn.