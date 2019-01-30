Alex Ovechkin rode a dolphin instead of playing in the All-Star Game

When Alex Ovechkin opted to skip the All-Star Game – and take a one-game suspension – it raised some eyebrows.

The legendary sniper had been tapped to be the Metro Division’s captain, and he had a history of bringing his brand of rambunctious fun to the event. No one channels pure joy like Ovechkin and the All-Star Game felt like the perfect outlet for that.

However, in light of new evidence the 33-year-old’s decision to sit this one out makes a little more sense. That evidence is this video of Ovechkin riding a dolphin in Cuba:

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? NO IT’S OVI RIDING A DOLPHIN 🐬🐬🐬 (🎥: @nastyashubskaya)

The choice between playing a glorified game of shinny or two in the far-from-riveting locale of San Jose and zipping through the water atop one of the ocean’s most majestic beasts isn’t much of a dilemma.

Now, if the Capitals lose their one Ovechkin-less game on Friday against the Flames and then go on to lose playoff seeding by two points or less – actually a possibility given how good the Flames are and the fact the first and fourth place teams in the Metro are separated by five points – then the hockey world can revisit Ovie’s decision and come at him with a flurry of takes.

Until such time, however, this clip is just another piece of evidence pointing to the fact that in a world of remarkably milquetoast NHL players, Ovechkin is one of the few guys with a personality as big as his game.

Alex Ovechkin is one of the few NHL players who shows some personality. (NBC)
