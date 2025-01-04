Alex Ovechkin goals tracker: The Great Eight 23 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 894

WASHINGTON, DC - Alex Ovechkin scored career goal 872 during a 7-4 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A once seemingly unbreakable NHL record could fall as early as the 2024-25 season thanks to the goal-scoring prowess of Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin.

The Great Eight is within striking distance of Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record of 894, which Gretzky reached on March 29, 1999, against the New York Islanders. Ovechkin began this season with 853 career goals.

He scored goal No. 872 on Saturday afternoon against the New York Rangers off a faceoff midway through the third period. Ovechkin's tally would give the Capitals a 5-3 lead en route to a 7-4 victory.

OVI GETS GOAL NO. 872 😱



He's now 23 away from the NHL's all-time goals record!



📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/SJ0OkA3x9b — ESPN (@espn) January 4, 2025

"It's just a matter of time, whether it's late this year, early next year, whenever," Gretzky told NHL.com earlier this season about Ovechkin's chances of breaking his record. "I mean, he's a great player. He's a great goal scorer."

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in December that he will follow Ovechkin around when he's within four or five goals of the record with Gretzky accompanying him.

Ovechkin started this season red-hot, with 15 goals in his first 18 games. Unfortunately, a fractured fibula suffered on Nov. 18 caused him to miss 16 games for the Capitals. The "Russian Machine" has been durable for his entire NHL career, having missed only 75 games due to injury since breaking in during the 2005-06 season.

Since returning from injury on Dec. 28, Ovechkin has four goals in five games.

Ovechkin will resume his chase for Gretzky's record on Monday against the Buffalo Sabres.

We will track Ovechkin's race to 894 goals and beyond all season.

NHL top-10 in career goals

1. Wayne Gretzky (894)

2. Alex Ovechkin (872)

3. Gordie Howe (801)

4. Jaromir Jagr (766)

5. Brett Hull (741)

6. Marcel Dionne (731)

7. Phil Esposito (717)

8. Mike Gartner (708)

9. Mark Messier (694)

10. Steve Yzerman (692)

Ovechkin in 2005. (Photo by Joel Richardson/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Remaining 2024-25 regular-season games

Mon, Jan 6: at Buffalo, 7 p.m. ET

Wed, Jan 8: vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m. ET

Fri, Jan 10: vs. Montreal, 7 p.m. ET

Sat, Jan 11: at Nashville, 8 p.m. ET

Tue, Jan 14: vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m. ET

Thu, Jan 16: at Ottawa, 7 p.m. ET

Sat, Jan 18: vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. ET

Tue, Jan 21: at Edmonton, 9 p.m. ET

Thu, Jan 23: at Seattle, 10 p.m. ET

Sat, Jan 25: at Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET

Tue, Jan 28: at Calgary, 9 p.m. ET

Thu, Jan 30: at Ottawa, 7 p.m. ET

Sat, Feb 1: vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m. ET

Tue, Feb 4: vs. Florida, 7 p.m. ET

Thu, Feb 6: at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. ET

Sun, Feb 9: vs. Utah, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sat, Feb 22: at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m. ET

Sun, Feb 23: vs. Edmonton, 1 p.m. ET

Tue, Feb 25: vs. Calgary, 7 p.m. ET

Thu, Feb 27: vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m. ET

Sat, Mar 1: vs. Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m. ET

Mon, Mar 3: vs. Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET

Wed, Mar 5: at Rangers, 7 p.m. ET

Fri, Mar 7: vs. Detroit, 7 p.m. ET

Sun, Mar 9: vs. Seattle, 3:30 p.m. ET

Tue, Mar 11: at Anaheim, 10 p.m. ET

Thu, Mar 13: at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. ET

Sat, Mar 15: at San Jose, 5 p.m. ET

Tue, Mar 18: vs. Detroit, 7 p.m. ET

Thu, Mar 20: vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. ET

Sat, Mar 22: vs. Florida, 5 p.m. ET

Tue, Mar 25: at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. ET

Thu, Mar 27: at Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET

Sun, Mar 30: vs. Buffalo, 3 p.m. ET

Tue, Apr 1: at Boston, 7 p.m. ET

Wed, Apr 2: at Carolina, 7 p.m. ET

Fri, Apr 4: vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. ET

Sun, Apr 6: at Islanders, 12:30 p.m. ET

Thu, Apr 10: vs. Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sat, Apr 12: at Columbus, 7 p.m. ET

Sun, Apr 13: vs. Columbus, 6 p.m. ET

Tue, Apr 15: at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET

Thu, Apr 17: at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. ET

Alex Ovechkin has scored on 178 different goaltenders since entering the NHL in 2005. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Ovechkin milestone goal timeline

No. 1: Oct. 2, 2005 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Pascal Leclaire)

In honor of YOU the fans voting Alex Ovechkin the GREATEST goal scorer in NHL history we throw it back to his very FIRST goal in the NHL. October 5th, 2005. 🚨@Capitals | @ovi8 pic.twitter.com/c3qxLE5RoV — NBC Sports Hockey (@NBCSportsHockey) April 1, 2020

No. 50: April 13, 2006 vs. Atlanta Thrashers (Mike Dunham)

No. 100: Oct. 12, 2007 vs. New York Rangers (Henrik Lundqvist)

No. 200: Feb. 5, 2009 (Jonathan Quick)

No. 300: April 5, 2011 (James Reimer)

No. 400: Dec. 20, 2013 (empty net)

No. 500: Jan. 10, 2016 (Andrew Hammond)

Best part of Ovechkin's 500th is all his teammates immediately jumping onto the ice to mob him pic.twitter.com/bfZWmzy85y — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 11, 2016

No. 600: March 12, 2018 (Connor Hellebuyck)

No. 700: Feb. 22, 2020 (Mackenzie Blackwood)

No. 800: Dec. 13, 2022 (Petr Mrazek)

In case you missed it (you didn't)...here's how Alexander Ovechkin became just the third player in NHL history to score 800 goals. pic.twitter.com/o6512qWFmv — NHL (@NHL) December 14, 2022

Hat tricks by season (32 career)

2005-06: 1

2006-07: 1

2007-08: 3

2008-09: 3

2009-10: 1

2010-11: 1

2011-12: 0

2012-13: 2

2013-14: 1

2014-15: 0

2015-16: 2

2016-17: 2

2017-18: 3

2018-19: 3

2019-20: 4

2020-21: 0

2021-22: 1

2022-23: 2

2023-24: 0

2024-25: 1