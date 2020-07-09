Alex Nevsky, ambassador of the Children's Foundation, and his wife Vanessa Pilon support the donation of 100,000 masks to children and their parents

MONTREAL, July 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - On June 19, the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation launched We Can All Be Superheroes. The fundraising campaign just received a big boost from one of its ambassadors: Alex Nevsky and his wife Vanessa Pilon! The objective of the campaign is to raise enough funds to be able to offer 100,000 high-quality masks. The masks are Hospital approved, made in Quebec and specifically adapted to fit the faces of young patients and their parents when they visit the Children's.

"It was only natural for me to support this campaign. The Children's initiatives touch my heart. I am sensitive to what children and their parents go through. They have all my admiration! To me, they are real heroes," underlines Alex Nevsky.

"Doctors have said it for a long time: a well-designed, well-fitting mask helps reduce the spread of COVID-19. The Children's Foundation acted immediately, we didn't wait for a regulation to be imposed. And thanks to our campaign and the support of our donors, every parent and every child who comes to the hospital can now receive a free mask to help limit the risks. We want everyone to feel reassured: parents worried that their already sick child will catch the virus and visitors who want to come to the hospital without fear of becoming vectors of transmission," said Renée Vézina, president of the Foundation. "We are really happy that Alex and Vanessa are adding their voices to raise awareness for our fundraising campaign."

As a reminder, the Foundation wishes to provide 100,000 free masks to all children and parents who visit the hospital. To date, just over $400,000 has been raised. Each donation of $10 buys one mask that has been made in Quebec, is washable and reusable. The masks are approved by the Montreal Children's Hospital.

For all vulnerable sick children, please give generously! To make a donation or to learn more about the We Can All Be Superheroes campaign, visit www.masksforthechildrens.com.

Dr. Christos Karatzios, pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Children's, is also available for interviews on the issue of wearing a mask.

The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation

The mission of the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation is to inspire and mobilize the community to support innovation in research, teaching and care at the Montreal Children's Hospital, the pediatric teaching hospital for McGill University's Faculty of Medicine, and pediatric research at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre. Since its inception in 1973, the Foundation has raised over $500 million, which has transformed the lives of sick children through innovative research and teaching projects, and cutting-edge care. For more information, please visit: childrenfoundation.com.

The Montreal Children's Hospital

The Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH) of the McGill University Health Centre is a tertiary care pediatric teaching hospital affiliated with McGill University. The MCH prides itself on providing patient and family centred care. What makes the Children's unique is the true spirit of the hospital—a wonderful blend of caring, innovation, uncompromising standards, and dedication to public service that has characterized the institution since the beginning. Over the years, the hospital has become known for its wealth of expertise in various fields, particularly cardiology and cardiac surgery, trauma care, neurology and neurosurgery. https://www.thechildren.com/

