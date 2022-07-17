Alex Murdaugh’s wife texted friend to say husband was ‘up to something’ hours before murder

Graeme Massie
·2 min read

Alex Murdaugh’s wife texted a friend to say that her husband was “up to something” hours before she and her son were found slain at the family’s South Carolina compound, according to a report.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son Paul, 22, were killed at the 1,770-acre estate after Mr Murdaugh called her and asked her to go and see his ill 81-year-old father.

Ms Murdaugh was living separately from her husband at their beach house on Edisto Island and said she would meet him at the hospital. But law enforcement sources told People that he insisted they meet at the compound for her to follow him to the hospital.

As she drove to the house to meet him, she texted a friend and told them that his behavior was “fishy”, the source told the magazine.

“He’s up to something,” she allegedly wrote to the friend.

Authorities say she left her car running when she arrived at the estate and walked to the dog kennels, where her son was. It was there that they were found gunned down, according to investigators.

Ms Murdaugh was shot several times, including once in the back, with ammunition from an AR15-style rifle while her son was shot in the head and chest from close range with a shotgun.

Alex Murdaugh, 54, claimed that he found their bodies when he returned from seeing his father at the hospital.

The gates near Alex Murdaugh's home in Islandton, SC, are seen on 20 September 2021 (AP)
The gates near Alex Murdaugh's home in Islandton, SC, are seen on 20 September 2021 (AP)

But the law enforcement sources told People that blood spatter allegedly found on his clothes indicates that he was at the scene at the time of the killings.

He was charged on Thursday with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and will be arraigned next week.

His lawyers have maintained his innocence throughout the bizarre case, which also included him allegedly hiring a hitman to kill him.

“Alex wants his family, friends and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul. He loved them more than anything in the world,” his legal team said in a statement.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hampton SC tangles with tattered reputation and broken trust after Murdaugh murder indictment

    Residents of the small Lowcountry town say the Murdaugh saga has wracked their community’s reputation in the eyes of the nation.

  • WRAPUP 2-Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says

    Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in "all operational areas". Russian rockets and missiles have pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed dozens in recent days.

  • Alex Murdaugh Allegedly Lured Wife to Cabin On Night She Was Killed — and She Texted Friend It Seemed 'Fishy'

    Murdaugh was charged Thursday in connection with the 2021 murders of his wife and son, but his lawyers say he's innocent

  • 6 homes destroyed as out-of-control wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C., at least 80 residents evacuated

    An out-of-control wildfire 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton, B.C., has destroyed at least six houses, say officials, who warn that number could rise as crews continue to fight the fast-growing blaze that has been burning since Thursday. Two-dozen families in the area have been ordered evacuated from their homes. The number of residential structures burned down "could be upward of nine," according to Lytton First Nation deputy chief John Haugen. He said officials are trying to contact affected

  • SEC promotes new country song, SEC fans roast it into oblivion

    The SEC tried to promote a song from country singer Walker Hayes. It didn't go well.

  • Bobby East Dies: Top NASCAR Driver Stabbed To Death In California By Transient, Was 37 – Update

    UPDATE: Police are now saying the suspect in the stabbing death of racing’s Bobby East was killed two days after the stabbing incident. West County SWAT team members went to an Anaheim apartment complex Friday, seeking suspect Trent William Millsap. Millsap allegedly “became confrontational,” and was ultimately killed in a shooting with police, the department said. EARLIER: […]

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • 5 free agency options for the Maple Leafs

    Dylan Strome leads the list of free agency options for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL offseason reaches its chaotic climax.

  • Zach Collaros, Dalton Schoen and Peyton Logan earn CFL weekly honours

    TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Dalton Schoen of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders kick-returner Peyton Logan were named the CFL's top performers of the week Tuesday. Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last season, completed 22-of-30 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns in Winnipeg's 43-22 road win over B.C. on Saturday. The Bombers (5-0) remained unbeaten while handing the Lions (3-1) their first loss of the season. Schoen had eight catches for 117 yards

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w