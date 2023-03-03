Alex Murdaugh verdict: Disgraced lawyer guilty of killing wife and son

A disgraced South Carolina lawyer has been found guilty of murdering his wife and son to distract from his multi-million dollar financial crimes.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Alex Murdaugh, 54, guilty of two counts of murder at the end of a six-week trial.

The case laid bare in gruesome detail the unravelling of a Deep South legal dynasty riven by greed and addiction.

He faces 30 years to life in prison without parole for each murder charge.

This is a breaking news story, more updates to follow