Alex Murdaugh trial livestream: How to watch the trial and read up on the latest updates

Anna Kaufman, USA TODAY
·6 min read

One of the most high-profile true crime cases in recent history is playing out in a South Carolina courtroom.

Testimony is underway in the double murder trial of disbarred attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, who is charged with killing his wife and son.

Murdaugh, part of a South Carolina legal dynasty, was charged with murder in connection to the 2021 shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty.

After the shootings in June 2021, police launched investigations into two other deaths connected to Murdaugh and alleged criminal acts dating back more than a decade.

Here are the details of the case:

Alex Murdaugh trial: Catch up on everything from the beginning.

Alex Murdaugh trial jury selection

Jury selection began Monday, Jan. 23 in a Walterboro, South Carolina, courtroom for the highly anticipated trial.

Attorneys narrowed down a list of 900 residents to a potential jury pool of roughly 150 in open court and made further cuts in judge's chambers. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, they settled on a final jury of four white men, six white women and two Black women. The alternates include two white men, one white woman, one Black man and two Black women.

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office is seeking life in prison for Murdaugh if he is convicted.

A deep dive: Learn more about jury selection in the Alex Murdaugh trial.

Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins: What could happen in this historic case?

Murdaugh trial witness list

More than 250 people are on the potential witness list for the defense and prosecution.

The list includes agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), forensic experts, Murdaugh family members and medical professionals.

Here's who has been called so far:

  • Tinish Bryson-Smith: Hampton County 911 Dispatch

  • Angela Stallings: Colleton County Dispatch/Colleton County Sheriff's Office

  • Barry McRoy: Colleton County Fire Rescue

  • Jason Chapman: Colleton County Sheriff's Office Captain

  • Laura Rutland: Colleton County Sheriff's Office Detective

  • Sgt. Daniel Greene: Colleton County Sheriff's Office

  • Corp. Chad McDowell: Colleton County Sheriff's Office

Alex Murdaugh trial opening statements

Opening statements were given by state prosecutors and defense attorneys on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters asserted evidence would show a "perfect storm" was brewing that led Murdaugh, 54, to kill his wife and son in June 2021. Dick Harpootlian, Murdaugh's defense attorney, reminded the jury his client is innocent until proven guilty and dismissed the state's evidence and mere "theories."

Waters detailed a precise timeline of the crime in his opening statement, drawing on ballistic and forensic evidence, cell phone data and video footage of the crime scene. He alleged Murdaugh used a family gun, which is now missing, to commit the murders, then drove to his mother's house before returning home later and phoning 911.

"You are going to see what he did to Maggie and Paul, and it is going to be gruesome," Waters said.

Murdaugh trial kicks off: Opening statements given in former attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial

What is Alex Murdaugh charged with?

Murdaugh is facing double-homicide charges, accused of killing his son Paul, 22, and wife Maggie, 52.

Murdaugh also is the subject of other state investigations and has been indicted on roughly 100 additional charges. Those charges include tax evasion, drug trafficking and fraud.

His cases have thrust the small town of Walterboro and Colleton County, South Carolina, into the national spotlight.

The criminal saga of Alex Murdaugh, whose family had control over a local prosecutor's office in Hampton County for over 80 years, stretches back nearly a decade. Following the June 2021 shootings, law enforcement began to investigate two other deaths in connection with Murdaugh. He himself survived a gunshot during a drive-by shooting prosecutors allege was part of a failed insurance fraud scheme.

Take an in-depth look at the timeline: What we know about Alex Murdaugh's crime saga.

Who is Alex Murdaugh?: Behind the man who wrecked a South Carolina legal dynasty

Who is on Alex Murdaugh's defense team?

Judge Clifton Newman is presiding over the trial and Murdaugh's defense team is headed by attorneys Richard Harpootlian and Jim Griffin.

Harpootlian is a trial lawyer with decades of experience, having worked as a prosecutor, defense attorney and civil litigator. He is no stranger to high-profile cases. Notably, in 1983, Harpootlian sealed a death-row conviction for the prosecution of Donald “Pee Wee” Gaskins — a notorious serial killer.

Griffin is both a trial lawyer and health care attorney and has extensive experience in representing clients charged with federal crimes, including various classifications of fraud, public corruption, and criminal tax charges.

Dig deeper: Learn more about Alex Murdaugh's media-savvy defense team

Creighton Waters is leading the prosecution

Creighton Waters is the chief attorney for the State Grand Jury division of the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and is the lead prosecutor in all of the criminal cases involving Murdaugh.

Waters, 52, has worked for the Attorney General’s Office for more than 24 years. He has won State Grand Jury indictments on corrupt law enforcement officers, as well as school district and county officials. His work has earned indictments on more than 100 suspects following investigations into drug operations in the state prison system.

Since 2019, Waters’ primary focus has been on unraveling Murdaugh’s alleged web of financial and drug-related crimes, and leveling indictment after indictment against the disbarred attorney and several of his alleged accomplices.

Alex Murdaugh's son's boat accident

In July 2021 court documents were filed alleging a civil conspiracy that would have connected law enforcement with members of the Murdaugh family after a 2019 Beaufort County boat crash killed Mallory Beach, 19.

Paul Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh's late son, was allegedly driving the boat when he crashed into a bridge, resulting in Beach's death and injuries to the two other passengers on board. He was awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to three felony counts of boating under the influence. The boat was owned by Alex Murdaugh.

How many children does Alex Murdaugh have?

Alex and Maggie Murdaugh had two children: Paul, who is the subject of the murder trial and one other surviving son Richard "Buster" Murdaugh.

Buster is on the witness list for the trial. He attended law school at University of South Carolina before being kicked out over accusations of plagiarism, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Buster and Maggie Murdaugh were both named in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by Mallory Beach's family following the 2019 boat crash, but their names were eventually dropped in the settlement. Buster was charged originally because his ID was used by younger brother Paul to buy the alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

Where does Alex Murdaugh live?

Although the trial itself is taking place in Walterboro, South Carolina the Murdaugh estate where both Maggie and Paul were killed is in Islandton, South Carolina.

This is also the home where Gloria Ann Satterfield, long-time housekeeper for the Murdaugh family, died followina fall down the stairs.

Alex Murdaugh was later investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in connection with Satterfield's death over allegations he stole insurance settlement funds from her heirs. Murdaugh also faced a civil suit from Satterfield's sons in connection with those allegations.

Contributing: Michael M. DeWitt Jr. and N'dea Yancy-Bragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Murdaugh trial livestream: Watch Day 5 of trial, read the latest news

Latest Stories

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who've won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans' c

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Forge FC signs veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to new contract

    HAMILTON — Forge FC has signed veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to a new contract. The 31-year-old fullback was a regular in Forge's backline last season when the Hamilton side dispatched Atletico Ottawa 2-0 to win the Canadian Premier League title. Morgan, a veteran of Major League Soccer with both Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake, made 27 appearances for Forge in all competitions in 2022, including 23 in league play. He had one goal and two assists. “We are very happy to have Ashtone re-s

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Canada's Devin Gibson looking to make mark in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    Hurt hands are nothing new to Devin Gibson. It comes with the territory for a bare-knuckle fighter. "Fourth and fifth round, it's just really tough to want to punch the head," said the 28-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., known as The Canadian Assassin. Gibson (2-0-0) takes on American Albert Inclan (0-1-0) on Friday at BKFC 35 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While the five-foot-six Gibson normally competes at the flyweight non-title weight of 126 pounds -- cutting down from around 145 pounds -- the fight will

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to le

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • 49ers-Eagles NFC championship matchup has old-school feel

    Nasty defenses. Strong rushing offenses. Physical in the trenches. This 49ers-Eagles matchup in the NFC championship game Sunday has all the elements of old-school football. But don’t overlook all the playmakers at the skill positions on both teams. Philadelphia has running back Miles Sanders, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert to go with quarterback Jalen Hurts, a finalist for both the AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. San Francisco has running b

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first half. Lowry scored 17 for the Heat, the last nine of those coming in a span of 1:42 down the stretch. Trey Murphy III had 17 for New Orleans, which got 14 points and 16 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas. CJ McCollum scored 13 and Larry Nan

  • 49ers' Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation

    San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation. San Jose police said Tuesday that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges. The 49ers said they are aware of the arrest and are “in the process of gathering further information.” The police said they were called t