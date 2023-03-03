Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son

Murdaugh in court on Wednesday. He now faces life in prison - AP

Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of murdering his wife and son by a court in South Carolina.

The jury in Walterboro took only three hours to reach the verdict on Thursday at the end of a high-profile, six-week trial that called more than 75 witnesses and studied 800 pieces of evidence.

Murdaugh stood emotionless as the foreperson read the verdict.

During the trial, jurors were told how Murdaugh's 22-year-old son, Paul, was shot twice with a shotgun and his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, was shot four or five times with a rifle outside of the kennels on their property.

Prosecutors argued that lawyer Murdaugh, 54, feared his years of stealing from his firm and clients would be exposed, so he killed his wife and younger son in the hopes it would make him a sympathetic figure in the community, diverting attention from the missing money.

“The pressures on this man were unbearable. And they were all reaching a crescendo the day his wife and son were murdered by him,” said lead prosecutor Creighton Waters in his closing argument.

Murdaugh will be sentenced on Friday morning and faces life in prison.

Following the verdict, Murdaugh's lawyers attempted to make a motion for a mistrial, which was denied by the judge.

"The evidence of guilt is overwhelming," Judge Clifton Newman said.

The case, the subject of a recent Netflix documentary, has captivated the American public.

More to follow.