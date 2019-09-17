Alex Morgan to miss rest of season for Orlando Pride due to knee injury

Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan will miss the rest of the NWSL season due to a knee injury she's been battling since the World Cup this summer. (Andrew Bershaw/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan’s season is over.

The Orlando Pride forward will miss the remainder of the 2019 National Women’s Soccer League season due to a patella stress reaction in her right knee, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

The injury, the Pride said, stemmed from an injury she sustained while with the U.S. Women’s National Team in the World Cup this summer.

“It’s obviously difficult to lose a player of Alex’s caliber due to injury,” Orlando Pride general manager Erik Ustruck said in a statement. “However, after consulting with the club’s medical team at Orlando Health and U.S. Soccer, we felt it was in the best interest of Alex’s long-term health to shut her down for the season to focus on the rehabilitation process and take the appropriate time to recover from the lingering knee injury.”

Morgan has played in six games for the Pride this season, including two after the USWNT’s win at the World Cup. The 30-year-old played in just six minutes in Orlando’s game against Chicago on Aug. 21, however, after suffering a concussion.

The USWNT co-captain has scored 33 goals throughout her NWSL career, 18 of which came in Orlando. Morgan shared on Instagram that she has already started physical therapy in Los Angeles.

“This year has had the highest of highs, but along with that comes challenges and sometimes even falling short of my goals I set for myself in 2019,” Morgan wrote on Instagram. “I’m disappointed I won’t be able to compete with the Pride for the remainder of 2019 due to a knee injury I’ve been managing since the World Cup, and that I can’t be there to help my teammates and my club have even more success.”

