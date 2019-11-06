Alex Morgan confirms she plans to play in '20 Olympics months after giving birth

Alex Morgan confirmed on Wednesday that she intends to play in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, months after she’s slated to give birth to her daughter.

Morgan’s revelation confirms an October report from Yahoo Sports’ Caitlin Murray that playing in Tokyo was Morgan’s intent from the time she announced that she was pregnant.

Morgan clarified her stance in an interview with USA Today.

“I hope to get back on the field as soon as possible,’’ Morgan told USA Today in an interview published Wednesday morning. “After having a healthy baby, I want to get back with the national team and look forward to playing in Tokyo.’’

Morgan is due in April

Morgan, 30, is expected to give birth to her first child in April. The Tokyo Games opening ceremony is scheduled for July 24.

Morgan isn’t guaranteed a spot on the team. That decision will lie with new U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski, who was hired in October to replace Jill Ellis, who stepped down after the summer’s World Cup victory.

Alex Morgan is confident she'll be ready to play in the Olympics in July after giving birth in April. (Reuters/Mike Blake)

Morgan points to other athletes who played after giving birth

Morgan, of course, is one of the USWNT’s best and most recognizable players. It doesn’t seem fathomable that she wouldn’t make the team if she was physically ready and willing to play. But, as Murray detailed, the small window between giving birth and playing competitively presents challenges beyond Morgan’s ability to do so.

Morgan sounds ready for those challenges.

“There are so many women that have been able to come back to their respective sport after pregnancy and continue to have a successful family while playing their sport that they love at the highest level,’’ she told USA Today.

“I plan to follow in those footsteps and be one of those women who have a family and carry my daughter around as I’m going to the next city to play.”

