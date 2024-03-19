Alex Moffat, Joel David Moore & Lizze Broadway Among Final Additions To Netflix’s ‘Kinda Pregnant’

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live), Joel David Moore (Avatar franchise), Lizze Broadway (Gen V), Urzila Carlson (upcoming Ozi: Voice of the Forest), and Francis Benhamou (Arranged) are the final additions to the cast of Netflix and Happy Madison’s rom-com Kinda Pregnant, starring Amy Schumer.

Details as to their roles are under wraps. Directed by Tyler Spindel (The Out-Laws), the film’s ensemble also includes Jillian Bell, Will Forte, Damon Wayans Jr., Brianne Howey, and Chris Geere, as we were first to report.

In the film written by Julie Paiva, we follow Lainy (Schumer), who given jealousy over her best friend’s pregnancy, begins wearing a fake baby bump… then accidentally meeting the man of her dreams. In addition to Schumer, producers on the project include Adam Sandler, Tim Herlihy, Judit Maull, Kevin Grady and Eli Thomas for Happy Madison, Molly Sims for Something Happy Productions, and Alex Saks for Saks Picture Company. The executive producers are Barry Bernardi and Michael D Robins.

Breaking out as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, Moffat has also held roles on FX’s The Bear and Netflix’s animated series F Is for Family, as well as in films like 80 for Brady. Up next, he’ll be seen in Bill Lawrence’s drama series Bad Monkey for Apple.

Currently portraying Xenoanthropologist Norm Spellman in the Avatar franchise, Moore has also been seen in titles like The Retirement Plan, The Immaculate Room, and Dodgeball. On the TV side, he’s best known for roles on Fox’s Bones and ABC’s Forever.

One of the stars of Amazon’s The Boys spin-off Gen V, Broadway’s also been seen on Based on a True Story, The Rookie, Splitting Up Together, Here and Now, and more. Film credits include Apple and Skydance’s Ghosted and Lizzie Borden horror pic The Inhabitant.

A New Zealand-based actress and comedian, Carlson lends her voice to the upcoming animated feature Ozi: Voice of the Forest.

Previously working with Schumer on her series Inside Amy Schumer and Life & Beth, as well as her film Snatched with Goldie Hawn, Benhamou’s other credits include guest appearances on Dear Edward and Daredevil, as well as features Listen Up Philip and Arranged. Currently, she’s on Broadway with Joshua Harmon’s critically acclaimed play Prayer for the French Republic, for which she’s won Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Awards.

Moffat is repped by WME, Paonessa Talent Agency in Chicago, Mosaic, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Moore by Innovative Artists, Entertainment 360, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Broadway by WME, Industry Entertainment, and Myman Greenspan Fox; Carlson by Bec Sutherland at Jubilee Street Management; and Benhamou by Lasher Group and Artists & Representatives.

