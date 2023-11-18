Alex Mitchell exclusive: I needed to learn to love kicking to succeed for England

Alex Mitchell was left out of Steve Borthwick's initial World Cup squad - Nicolas Tucat/AFP

No English player underwent a greater transformation at the World Cup than Northampton Saints scrum-half Alex Mitchell, from the metronome of the highest tempo team in the Premiership to methodical game-controller of the side with the slowest ruck speed at the tournament.

Like a reverse metamorphosis, the beautiful butterfly of Franklin’s Gardens became attached to the base of a series of caterpillar rucks. Yet whatever their aesthetic value, England’s tactics so nearly yielded a World Cup final appearance with Mitchell delivering perfectly upon the template laid down to him by Steve Borthwick in the 16-15 semi-final defeat to South Africa. It was his most complete performance for England, outshining his one-time Northampton mentor Cobus Reinach, although far removed from the form that made him the Premiership’s deadliest sniper.

Mitchell’s ascent is all the more remarkable considering he was left out of head coach Borthwick’s initial World Cup squad, only for an injury to Jack van Poortvliet to open the door for him to jump to the top of the scrum half pecking order. Little wonder then that he describes the past few months as “random” as he prepares to go head to head with Ben Youngs in Saturday’s East Midlands derby against Leicester Tigers.

Yet having been on the fringes for so long behind the likes of Youngs, Mitchell says becoming established as first choice was a case of fake it until you make it. “Confidence is a massive thing,” Mitchell told Telegraph Sport. “It is the key. Sometimes when you are first in the set-up, you have to fake it and pretend you know what you are doing. You are always feeling nervous in certain situations. It takes time, especially as a half-back. It is also time in the shirt. You need to understand the game strategies and how you want to play. Sometimes the only way you can get that is through playing a lot of rugby.”

Mitchell did all that was asked of him against South Africa - Thomas Samson/AFP

When he was initially dropped from the squad, Mitchell told Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson that he was convinced he would still go to the World Cup and set to work on the key points laid down to him by Borthwick. More than anything, working under Borthwick has taught Mitchell to love the unglamorous side of scrum-half play.

“Especially at international rugby, you have to be unselfish and focus on things that makes the team tick,” Mitchell said. “Those are the things they (the coaches) really focus on because those are the things that get wins. So a lot of the time the fans might not see it where an inside clear on a breakdown creates a try on the edge. Everyone will look at the winger scoring and say that’s amazing but they don’t appreciate the little things that people do that lead to that moment. That’s what wins you games at that level. That’s something I have grown to love.”

Despite appearances to the contrary, Mitchell denies that there is a world of difference between England and Northampton’s game plans, which both give him the licence to attack space when he sees it. The key thing, he says, is learning how to adapt his mindset between club and country.

“There are small tweaks around where you play the game and kicking strategies, but the basics are pretty similar,” Mitchell said. “It is something you just have to get used to, the way you change your mindset coming into camp. You still want to play with tempo but you have to do that at the right times. With Test match rugby, the defence is a lot better. The systems are a lot stronger. A lot of the time, you can’t run off and hope to make a linebreak. You have to stay in the system a bit more and be more of a team player. It is harder to snipe and find those gaps because there are fewer gaps there.

“It is something you have to get used to when you go up to Test match rugby, you can’t take as many risks. If you gamble and it does not come off they are going to punish you. There are little things if you do at Saints you can get away with but at international level you will get caught out.”

Mitchell (right) has had to adapt to the different demands of club and Test rugby - David Rogers/Getty Images

Mitchell could not be more effusive in his praise for Youngs and how he helped him during the World Cup, even going so far as to play the role of Faf de Klerk in training leading up to the semi-final. Friendship, however, will be put on hold for the East Midlands Derby at Welford Road, a fixture which Mitchell missed last season because of his international commitments. “It is the biggest game of the season and always the first one you look to when the games are announced,” Mitchell said.

It will also represent a first taste of the derby for Mitchell’s half-back partner, Fin Smith. Yet after a man-of-the-match performance against Exeter Chiefs last weekend, Mitchell has no doubt the 21-year-old is ready for the step-up in intensity.

“Sometimes he scares me,” Mitchell said. “I think he’s my age and you forget he is 21 and he is bossing the Premiership. That’s a credit to him and how good he is. He has been fantastic this season. I would say he is pretty similar to playing with Ford or Farrell. He loves to run the game and he is chatting to me the whole time. Hopefully when he gets a shot at the higher level, he will really take it. I think he will be class.”

