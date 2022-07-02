Alex de Minaur shows his class to dump gutsy Liam Broady out of Wimbledon in straight sets

Jim White
3 min read
Alex de Minaur shows his class to dump gutsy Liam Broady out of Wimbledon in straight sets - PA
Alex de Minaur shows his class to dump gutsy Liam Broady out of Wimbledon in straight sets - PA

Sometimes guts are not enough. Liam Broady gave an extraordinary display of tenacity on Court No 1, when, on the very lip of elimination he refused to yield to the inevitable, battling to the last to keep himself in Wimbledon.

Four times he faced match point against the Australian Alex de Minaur and four times he wrestled it back. But ultimately he could not confront inevitability. In the end, quality will out.

And De Minaur is quality all right. Enjoying his own private Ashes series at Wimbledon, he knocked out his second Briton on the bounce when he added the scalp of Broady to that of Jack Draper. And what will have pleased the locals in the pub in Lightening Ridge Queensland all the more about his bout of Brit bashing is that his 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory was achieved in the teeth of a crowd bawling its support for his opponent.

In truth on paper Broady had little chance. He is ranked 132 in the world, De Minaur is 27th; he is the recipient of a wildcard, De Minuar is the 19th seed; in his career the 28-year-old Broady has won no tour titles; at 21 De Minaur already has five singles and one doubles title to his name.

On grass too the odds were against him. Though how Broady tried, never for a moment giving anything but his all, his noisy grunt every time he struck the ball evidence of his effort. He did his best to rouse the crowd too, his “let’s go” shout whenever he won a game quickly picked up in the stands.

The problem he faced was that his opponent is a class act: strong on the baseline, quick on his feet, with a devastatingly quick serve, De Minaur has that priceless combination of good eye and smart racket skills. Temperamentally too he is the antithesis of his countryman Nick Kyrgios. Respectful, polite, wholly lacking in look-at-me histrionics, he is what the Aussies call a good bloke.

He has something else too that Broady lacks (and by that we don't mean Katie Boulter cheering him on from the sidelines). He has the ability to pull things round to his advantage the moment they are threatened. That was most visible when he lost his own serve for the first time in the tenth game of the third set.

At the very last, Broady, mainlining adrenalin from the crowd, suddenly found a chink of hope. To the home support’s frustration, De Minaur immediately broke back, then forced home the advantage to remain on course for the fourth round.

How Broady tried. He never for a moment gave up, roaring to the last. But it was a largely hopeless exercise. De Minaur was simply too strong, too canny, too skilful for him. The Australian is the real thing.

