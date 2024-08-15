Alex de Minaur reveals injury status ahead of US Open

Alex De Minaur is set to return for the US Open (PA Wire)

Alex de Minaur has confirmed he will return to action for the US Open after missing the last month through injury.

De Minaur was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon due to a hip issue having set up a quarter-final meeting with Novak Djokovic.

The Australian No. 1 is nearing a full return to court, though, having being reduced to doubles action at the Olympics.

He and partner Alexei Popyrin were eliminated in the first round at Paris 2024, while the 25-year-old has also missed out on key events in Montreal and Cincinnati in the lead-up to Flushing Meadows.

But De Minaur revealed his excitement ahead of the year’s final grand slam as he looks to build on last-eight runs on clay and grass this summer.

“Been working hard trying to recover from my injury,” he posted on Instagram. “It’s been very tough missing tournaments and [I’m] excited to say I’ll be playing [the] US Open.

“Thanks to all the support I’ve gotten. It’s definitely helped me through these tough times. There’s always light and the end of the tunnel.”

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a standout year, highlighted by his excellent run at Wimbledon in which he beat James Duckworth, Jaume Munar and Arthur Fils en route to a quarter-final showdown with Novak Djokovic.

Alex de Minaur was in the midst of a purple patch before injury (Getty Images)

It wasn’t to be for De Minaur, though, after a hip injury sustained in the win over Fils stopped him from stepping onto court against the Serbian ahead of a frustrating few weeks.

De Minaur actually ended Djokovic’s 43-game winning run earlier in the year with a 6-4 6-4 triumph in the United Cup, a sign of his quality when unhampered with physical issues. He reached a career-high world number six before his absence and currently sits 10th in the ATP Rankings ahead of the New York grand slam.

The strength of De Minaur’s recent form means he is likely to enjoy a favourable draw at the US Open.

While focusing on his fitness is the immediate next step, De Minaur will finally be looking to progress beyond the last eight of a grand slam. He has never made it into the last four, having reached the quarter finals everywhere aside from his native Australian Open, so has a clear route forwards on his quest to challenge for major titles.

Qualifying for the US Open begins on August 20, while the main tournament starts six days later.