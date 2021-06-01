Alex Michaelides’ Novel ‘The Maidens’ In Works For Television By Miramax & Stone Village

EXCLUSIVE: Miramax Television and Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell’s Stone Village are teaming to develop a series adaptation of Alex Michaelides’ upcoming novel The Maidens. British writer-actor Morwenna Banks (Damned) is attached to pen the adaptation.

In the book, which Celadon Books will publish on June 15, when her niece’s best friend is murdered, a brilliant but troubled therapist travels to Cambridge to comfort her. But her alma mater has changed, and a cult like group of students led by a new professor has overtaken the culture.

“Alex Michaelides has created an intoxicating world inside the mythical halls of Cambridge University,” said Marc Helwig, Miramax Head of Worldwide Television. “We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary, gorgeous thriller to a global television audience under the expert guidance of Stone Village and the incredibly talented Morwenna Banks.”

The series is being produced by Miramax TV and Stone Village.

“This story resonates so much with my interest in psychology, Greek mythology, and mystery and is set in my most beloved places Greece and Cambridge,” added Steindorff, Managing Partner of Stone Village. “I’m really looking forward to being in business with Marc, Bill and the creative team at Miramax. With Marc we have really found a partner who shares our creative vision and plan for the project.”

Banks co-created and wrote the series Damned for What Larks/C4 and is currently writing on Mick Herron’s Slow Horses for See-Saw and Apple.

The Maidens is Michaelides’ second novel. His debut novel is The Silent Patient, which Annapurna and Plan B are currently adapting. Michaelides also penned the screenplay for The Devil You Know, starring Lena Olin, Rosamund Pike, and Jennifer Lawrence, and co-wrote The Con Is On, starring Uma Thurman, Tim Roth, Parker Posey, and Sofia Vergara.

