Alex Matthews’ double helps England ease to Six Nations win in Ireland

England’s remorseless pursuit of another grand slam continues after another walkover on a blustery day in Cork. The Red Roses are expecting a record-breaking crowd of more than 50,000 at Twickenham next Saturday for another tumultuous occasion against France who will gunning for the slam themselves provided they overcome Wales in Grenoble on Sunday.

England, though, are almost certain to be without their captain, Marlie Packer, who had to leave the field with an injured ankle five minutes before the break. Packer had scored one of England’s eight tries and even a squad with this enviable depth of talent will sorely miss the flanker when France come calling.

The Red Roses will also be concerned that in a scruffy game they were only able to score three tries after the interval against an Ireland side that was defiant but limited and never looked like threatening the England line.

England had racked up 27 points by the break. Sarah Beckett touched down after two minutes as the Red Roses put Ireland under some relentless early pressure. Tatyana Heard had scored in every game in this Six Nations and the centre added to her collection when she took a pass from Holly Aitchison to squeeze in at the corner for England’s second try.

The first quarter had been scrappy with play exclusively in the Irish half. England eventually cut down their mistakes and moved their gears, Claudia MacDonald giving Ellie Kildunne the chance to cruise in at the other corner. Packer crashed over for a fourth try but Lagi Tuima’s place-kicking in the windy conditions was not good enough, the centre’s fourth conversion attempt particularly woeful.

Ireland’s struggling scrum was not helped when their powerful loose-head prop Linda Djougang was taken off injured although England’s prop Hannah Botterman also had to leave the field moments later. But the departure of Packer, who hobbled off in obvious pain was a major blow for England. Even Packer’s departure, though, could not change the narrative of the game, her replacement Morwenna Talling crashing over for a try with her first touch of the ball as the England pack drove forward from a lineout.

Packer’s departure seemed to take the wind from England’s sails as Ireland rallied after the break. When vice-captain Zoe Aldcroft was taken off, the replacement centre Amber Reed took over the leadership but there were no points in the third quarter of the game.

Kildunne looked to have scored her second try but Helena’s Rowland’s pass was judged to have been forward. Reed finally scored a sixth try when ten minutes left after a nice multi-phase move and Alex Matthews scored under the posts and completed the scoring by powering over from a scrum, but Simon Middleton will expect much more from his side next Saturday.