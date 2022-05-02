Alex Male: One of Britain’s most wanted men arrested at Lisbon Airport

(NCA)

One of Britain’s most wanted men has been arrested at Lisbon Airport after allegedly trying to enter Portugal with a forged passport.

Alleged drug trafficker and money launderer Alex Male was reportedly held as he got off a flight from the Turkish capital, Istanbul.

The Portuguese Borders and Immigration Service (SEF) confirmed a 30-year-old British fugitive was arrested on Saturday night.

A UK National Crime Agency spokesperson said it was aware that Portuguese authorities had arrested national Male “who is on the UK’s most wanted fugitive list”.

“We are awaiting further details at this time.”Male, from Weston-super-Mare, north Somerset, was named as one of the UK’s most wanted fugitives by the National Crime Agency in January.

Detectives revealed at the time he was suspected of using encrypted communications platform to distribute drugs across the region.

He skipped bail in December 2020 and reportedly fled to Spain to avoid British justice.

The NCA said, alongside a mugshot picture of Male it released earlier this year: “Alleged to be a regional distributor of drugs across the south west of England, buying and selling drugs and managing other distributors who operated under his instruction using the EncroChat encrypted communications network.

“He is accused of conspiracy to supply cocaine and ketamine, money laundering, conspiracy to acquire a firearm.”

It added in a statement: “At around 6ft tall, Male has a number of distinctive tattoos including a skull on his adams apple and a full sleeve on his left arm with a family tree.

“‘Love’ is tattooed on his left hand along with a swallow and he has three stars tattooed on his left wrist.

“He also has a full tribal sleeve tattoo on his right arm going onto his chest with an angel on his back and ‘live’ tattooed on his right hand.

Male was due to be taken to court in Lisbon on Monday for a behind-closed-doors extradition hearing.