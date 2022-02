Alex Len, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine

Shams Charania: Statement from the NBA’s two players from Ukraine, Sacramento’s Alex Len and Toronto’s Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk:

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kings center Alex Len and Raptors forward Svi Mykhailiuk are the two lone Ukrainian players in the NBA. Their statement below on theirInstagram pages in regards to Russia invading their native country pic.twitter.com/RHVkzk7EO8 – 5:23 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Statement from the NBA’s two players from Ukraine, Sacramento’s Alex Len and Toronto’s Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: pic.twitter.com/hhuhey4NWV – 5:18 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Alex Len on the current situation in Ukraine. instagram.com/p/CaYF1o3PSoo/… – 5:18 PM

Alex Len @alexlen

НЕТ ВОЙНЕ #PrayForUkraine #StandWithUkraine @Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk pic.twitter.com/hGJG4fE8Ce – 5:17 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Davion Mitchell was a full participant in practice today. Alex Len had airline trouble and has not returned to Sacramento yet, but he could be here as early as tonight. – 10:02 PM

More on this storyline