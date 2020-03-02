Alex Labbe places 13th at Auto Club Speedway

Alex Labbe finished 13th in the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway Saturday.

Labbe’s result added 24 points to his season total.

Labbe qualified in 17th position at 173.934 mph. The fifth-year driver has three top-10 finishes in his career.

Saturday was Labbe’s second career start at Auto Club Speedway. Though he’s completed two of those races, he has never managed to crack the top 10 at the track.

The Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting eight spots higher than his career mark of 24.8 and completing the race eight places ahead of his 21.3 career average finish.

Labbe’s 13th-place finish came against a field of 36 drivers. The race endured eight cautions and 36 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 13 lead changes.

Harrison Burton took the checkered flag in the race, and Riley Herbst took second. Austin Cindric placed third, Ryan Sieg took fourth, and Justin Haley finished off the top five.

Brandon Jones got off to a great start in the race, winning both of the first two stages, but couldn’t hold on to end up in Victory Lane.

