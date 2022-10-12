Alex Jones Says He’s ‘Almost Out of Money’ Even Before $965 Million Judgment in Sandy Hook Case

Alex Jones said he’s “almost out of money” Wednesday even before he was ordered to pay $965 million to the families of children killed in the Sandy Hook massacre and a responding FBI agent for claiming the 2012 massacre was a hoax.

“You want to fund my personal legal bills that are 40% of all legal bills for free speech. I’ve got to pay when I’m about almost out of money,” Jones said during Infowar’s “The Alex Jones Show” just minutes after the Connecticut civil jury ordered the nearly $1 billion verdict.

The decision marks the second multimillion penalty faced by Jones after a Texas jury ordered Jones to pay $4.1 million in compensatory damages and $45.2 million in punitive damages to the family of 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis in August.

Jones isn’t the only one with money issues, it seems, as Infowars, which is owned by his media company, Free Speech Systems, is “into the red again” after alleged supply chain issues and legal bills.

“We’ve got to move everything to fund our operations, as I said, we got into the black the last six months because there’s some big donations, and then because of supply chain breakdowns and some other issues we got into the red again in the last month and legal bills, all of it,” he said. “We’re climbing towards barely being out of the red again.”

Following the verdict, which brings his cumulative damages across cases to over $1 billion, the Infowars founder encouraged viewers to “counterbalance” the verdict by “flooding” the site with donations.

The conspiracy theorist also noted that he anticipated the verdict, saying that he “knew this was coming” and “told [viewers] it would be a billion dollar verdict.”

“It’s a joke to psychologically manipulate you to break your will and make you give up,” he continued. “The attack of this is so massive and so disproportionate and so ridiculous, [it] shows how weak these ambulance chasers are because that’s what the Democratic Party is, a bunch of lawyers that hate America or destroy our country.”

