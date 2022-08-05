Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $45M in punitive damages

KATHERINE FAULDERS, TEDDY GRANT and AARON KATERSKY
·3 min read

Alex Jones has been ordered to pay more than $45 million in punitive damages to Sandy Hook parents, a Texas jury found on Friday.

The development comes a day after the jury ordered Jones to pay them $4.1 million in compensatory damages.

The conspiracy theorist and Infowars founder was successfully sued by the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre after he claimed that the shooting -- where 20 children and six adults were killed -- was a hoax, a claim he said he now thinks is "100% real."

The parents sued Jones for $150 million.

The punitive damages total $45.2 million, with total damages awarded amounting to $49.3 million.

PHOTO: Alex Jones steps outside of the Travis County Courthouse, to do interviews with media after he was questioned under oath about text messages and emails by lawyer Mark Bankston, in Austin, Texas, Aug. 3, 2022. (Briana Sanchez/Pool via Reuters)
PHOTO: Alex Jones steps outside of the Travis County Courthouse, to do interviews with media after he was questioned under oath about text messages and emails by lawyer Mark Bankston, in Austin, Texas, Aug. 3, 2022. (Briana Sanchez/Pool via Reuters)

A lawyer representing the Sandy Hook families had said in court on Thursday that he intends to hand over two years' worth of Jones' text messages to the House committee investigating Jan. 6, after they were inadvertently provided to him by Jones' lawyers.

"I've been asked to turn them over. I certainly intend to do that unless you tell me not to," Mark Bankston told the judge, saying he's been asked by the Jan. 6 committee to turn them over.

A source familiar with the matter also told ABC News that the committee and Bankston have been in touch about receiving the messages.

Alex Jones admits Sandy Hook shooting was '100% real'

Bankston revealed Wednesday that Jones' lawyers mistakenly sent him two years' worth of text messages.

Bankston referenced "intimate messages with Roger Stone" that he said were not "confidential" or "trade secrets." He said that "various federal agencies and law enforcement" contacted him about the information.

"There has been no protection ever asserted over these documents," Bankston said.

Cases involving Jones will go before two different judges in Connecticut next week, as more Sandy Hook families seek to hold him accountable for the lies he told about the 2012 massacre being a hoax staged by actors.

PHOTO: Alex Jones steps outside of the Travis County Courthouse, to do interviews with media after he was questioned under oath about text messages and emails by lawyer Mark Bankston, in Austin, Texas, Aug. 3, 2022. (Briana Sanchez/Pool via Reuters)
PHOTO: Alex Jones steps outside of the Travis County Courthouse, to do interviews with media after he was questioned under oath about text messages and emails by lawyer Mark Bankston, in Austin, Texas, Aug. 3, 2022. (Briana Sanchez/Pool via Reuters)

A federal bankruptcy court judge in Bridgeport agreed to hold an expedited hearing on the plaintiffs' motion to proceed against Jones while his company, Free Speech Systems, goes through bankruptcy.

The plaintiffs, immediate family members of children and educators killed in the 2012 massacre as well as one first responder, successfully sued Jones for defamation and are now seeking to hold him financially liable for his comments on the shooting.

The damages phase was scheduled to begin Sept. 6, when 15 plaintiffs have said they would testify about the extreme emotional distress they suffered as a result of Jones' claims about them.

MORE: Alex Jones found liable in lawsuit brought by parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims

The presentation of evidence in the trial on damages is estimated to take three to four weeks. The families have not specified an amount they are seeking.

The hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10 at 2 p.m.

Earlier that same day, a Connecticut trial judge will also hold a hearing on the conduct of Jones' lawyer, Norm Pattis, who has been accused of violating confidentiality rules by sharing the medical and psychiatric records of the Sandy Hook families with Jones' Texas attorney.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso and Matthew Fuhrman contributed to this report.

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $45M in punitive damages originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stocks fall as jobs data rekindles rate hike fear

    STORY: Wall Street ended lower on Friday, weighed down by tech stocks after a stronger-than-expected jobs report torpedoed recent optimism that the Federal Reserve might ease up on its aggressive campaign against high inflation. The Dow closed with a near quarter of a percent gain, while the S&P ended down fractionally and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell half a percent.Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired far more workers than expected in July, took the air out of investors' hopes that the Fed might let up on interest rate hikes.Christian Ledoux is director of investments at CAPTRUST."It's a pretty mild reaction to today's jobs report, which was, I think, a lot higher than most people were expecting. But I think the reality is, is that's a lagging indicator that reflected a period before a lot of layoff announcements had been made. And I think when when we see the next month's data, we're going to see the drop in employment or maybe not a negative number, but a much lower add that will be more reflective of what's happening in the in the real world."Bank stocks rose as the odds increased for another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in September.Shares of rate-sensitive tech companies like Facebook-owner Meta Platforms and Amazon fell Friday, pulling down the S&P 500.But a more than 6.5% decline in shares of Tesla weighed more heavily on the index.Bucking the trend for tech shares was Twitter, which gained more than 3.5%.And, finally, shares of Lyft surged more than 16.5% after the ride-hailing firm forecast an adjusted operating profit of $1 billion for the year 2024 after posting record quarterly earnings.

  • Russian prosecutors ask for 9 1/2-year prison sentence for Brittney Griner

    The WNBA star has been detained in Russia since February, when airport customs agents said they found vape cartridges with cannabis in her bags.

  • Be prepared for a hot, muggy weekend in Windsor-Essex, says Environment Canada

    Weekend festival-goers take note: Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton are once again under a heat warning. Environment Canada said humidex values will be on the low 40s on Saturday and Sunday, while temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s. A mix of sun and cloud is anticipated both days, with a risk of showers Sunday. At night, the mercury is expected to remain above 20 C, the agency said. The weather agency says people should take precautions including drinking lots of water a

  • Prince Rupert fisherman frustrated by DFO salmon limits he says, despite millions of fish

    Longtime marine fisherman Howard Gray is frustrated with the federal government’s management of the commercial sockeye harvest around Prince Rupert and afraid it will lead to two million dead fish that should have been caught in the ocean this year, he said on Aug. 3. Gray has been commercial fishing on the North Coast for more than 60 years, primarily harvesting salmon and herring. “A multi-million dollar travesty is happening as we speak. There’s going to be in excess of three million fish, so

  • 'Scandalous': Rishi Sunak faces huge backlash after boasts of diverting cash from 'deprived urban areas'

    One government minister said Sunak's remarks were among the 'weirdest - and dumbest - things I’ve ever heard from a politician'.

  • Liz Cheney pushes the DOJ to charge Trump, says passing on prosecution if there's enough evidence risks the US no longer being 'a nation of laws'

    "The question for us is, are we a nation of laws? Are we a country where no one is above the law?" said the Jan. 6 committee member.

  • Kidnapped girl, 12, chewed through restraints to escape mom's boyfriend who killed her family, prosecutors say

    The unnamed girl in Tallapoosa County Alabama, was held captive for a week after a suspect killed her family, the sheriff's department said.

  • Alex Jones is using bankruptcy to try and dodge a big payout to Sandy Hook parents, but he might not be able to make hefty damages go away, legal experts say

    Experts told Insider that Jones may try to protect himself from debt collectors — and that the Sandy Hook parents could disrupt that process.

  • Suspect in 3 seemingly random killings shot dead by Montreal police

    Montreal police say officers shot and killed a suspect at a motel on Marcel-Laurin Boulevard in the Saint-Laurent borough on Thursday morning, following a spate of seemingly random shootings in and around the city. Investigators believe the 26-year-old suspect, Abdulla Shaikh, was involved in three shootings in less than 48 hours in Montreal and Laval. As a result of Shaikh's death, there are now two investigations: one looking into the three fatal shootings on Tuesday and Wednesday that has now

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Canada adds eight medals at Commonwealth Games split between wrestling and diving

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's divers and wrestlers have added eight more medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., who won gold in the women's one-metre springboard, and freestyle wrestler Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., who struck gold on the mat, had Canada's best results on Friday. Vallee said that the key to her victory was ignoring the impressive field and focusing on her own performance. "I think I've learned throughout the past year to real

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba