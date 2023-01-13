Alex Jones: One Show host admits locking King Charles in a toilet

Alex Jones lost a famous musician's cello in the early days of her career

Locking King Charles in a toilet, losing a famous composer's cello, and being fired twice from her first job are just a few of TV presenter Alex Jones' early career mishaps.

Speaking to journalist, author and How to Fail podcast host, Elizabeth Day, the One Show host said her interaction with the then-future monarch happened during her first job as a researcher for a TV production company.

He was opening a project after the company had received a grant to give young people in disadvantaged areas of Wales opportunities and training in the media.

Ms Jones said she knew the river next to the building "had a bit of a stench to it" which came through the window in the men's toilet.

Taking "the initiative", she said, Ms Jones went to get the key to lock it so the Prince didn't smell it.

"There was this massive sense of panic and they were like we don't know where he is. Prince Charles has actually disappeared," she said.

"And I was like 'there must be an aide or something that knows where he is' and they were like 'no we can't find him either' and I was like 'oh weird'.

She said she then heard knocking from inside the men's loo, revealing where the Prince had been.

Ms Jones said he was "lovely" and "just saw the funny side".

Ms Jones was fired twice from her first job

Ms Jones also revealed her final university exams were invigilated by Davina McCall in Magaluf.

When studying at Aberystwyth University, Ms Jones was given the opportunity to go on a game show called Prickly Heat being filmed in Majorca, which coincided with her final exams.

After begging her university to let her go, they flew her exam papers to Magaluf.

Ms Jones said: "I sat in it a gym at exactly the same time as my friends in Wales and Davina was there going 'right you have half an hour left'.

"At the time I was like 'this is fine', but actually it's surreal."

Recalling how she got into presenting, Ms Jones revealed she was fired twice but "just kept going back on the Monday".

Story continues

"I just thought 'well no, I like this job it's not like a proper job'."

Some of her other mishaps involved being asked to take world-famous composer Alun Hoddinott for lunch, but having no money, took him to McDonald's drive-through.

She also lost the cello of conductor and composer Julian Lloyd Webber, who was "furious".

"He's got brilliant eyebrows but they were going at a million miles per hour he was so cross and rightly so."

Around the BBC iPlayer banner