Alex Jones, Oath Keepers and voter intimidation: The world of extremism this week

This week, the world had its eyes on the high-profile legal case against conspiracy-theory broadcaster Alex Jones. We're also monitoring the trial of Oath Keeper Stewart Rhodes. And one extremism research group has new data on how these ideas could hinder voters.

Alex Jones trial

Alex Jones on the stand, told to pay up: The Infowars founder and conspiracy monger took the stand in a defamation trial in Austin, Texas, with often explosive results. Jones, who is accused of defaming the family of a boy killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, was admonished several times by the judge. “This is not your show,” she told him.

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million, with more judgments expected

On Thursday, Jones was ordered by the jury to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages, with likely millions more to come in punitive damages.

A real bombshell came on Wednesday when a lawyer told a visibly shocked Jones his attorney had accidentally sent him "an entire digital copy of your entire cellphone, with every text message you've sent for the past two years." The Jan. 6 committee, which has already interviewed Jones, almost immediately requested those messages.

A takeaway: The parent company of Infowars declared bankruptcy during the trial, but lawyers presented evidence the site was making $800,000 a day in 2018. The fight will soon turn to how to get Jones to pay up.

Intimidation at the ballot box

A voting location for Arizona’s midterm primary election at David Crockett Elementary School in Phoenix on August 2, 2022.

Poll: Voters of color are concerned about violence, intimidation at the polls: Almost a third of Americans fear a violent attack on Election Day or voter intimidation, and a minority of Black and Hispanic voters feel safe at polling places, according to a new poll published Thursday by the Global Project on Hate and Extremism.

The poll showed just 28% of Black voters and 37% of Hispanic voters feel safe at polling or voting places. Black and Hispanic respondents also expressed elevated concerns about extremist groups, terrorism and mass shootings. Read the full study here.

One way to think about this poll: Much has been written about how violent threats are affecting election workers. We’ve seen less about how the idea of these threats may put a chill on voters themselves.

MERRIAM, KANSAS - AUGUST 02: A poll worker helps a voter cast their ballot in the Kansas Primary Election at Merriam Christian Church on August 02, 2022 in Merriam, Kansas. Voters in Kansas will decide on whether or not to remove protection for abortion from the state's constitution.

Oath Keepers founder on trial

Judge refuses to move Oath Keepers’ trial date: Stewart Rhodes, founder of the extremist militia group the Oath Keepers, along with 10 other Oath Keepers, faces 17 criminal counts, including a seditious conspiracy charge in relation to the Jan. 6 riot. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, said weeks before the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, that his group was “armed, prepared to go in if the president calls us up.”

The trial for the case is due to start next month, but defense attorneys have sought to have the trial date pushed back. On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta ruled the trial date will not be changed and will go ahead as planned.

Of note: Rhodes also has sought to have the trial moved out of Washington, D.C. The judge said no to that, too.

