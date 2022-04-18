Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy protection

·2 min read

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — Infowars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the website's founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

The bankruptcy filing Sunday in Texas puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances.

In its court filing, Infowars said it had estimated assets of $50,000 or less and estimated liabilities of $1 million to $10 million. Creditors listed in the bankruptcy filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut.

The plaintiffs in that case have said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers because of the hoax conspiracy that Jones promoted. Jones has since conceded the shooting did happen. The families have already won defamation lawsuits against Jones.

“Alex Jones is just delaying the inevitable: a public trial in which he will be held accountable for his profit-driven campaign of lies against the Sandy Hook families who have brought this lawsuit," said Christopher Mattei, who represents the families in a Connecticut lawsuit against Jones.

An attorney for Jones did not immediately return a message seeking comment Monday.

Last month, Jones was fined $75,000 for failing to appear for a deposition in a defamation case but a judge last week ordered the return of the money because Jones eventually showed up.

Another newly filed lawsuit accuses Jones of hiding millions of dollars in assets, but an attorney for Jones has called that allegation “ridiculous.”

Neil Heslin, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, died in the Newtown school shooting, said he did not immediately know how the bankruptcy will affect his defamation lawsuit against Jones in Texas, where a trial on how much money in damages Jones should pay the families is set to begin next week.

“It is what it is,” Heslin said. “We’ll see where it all goes. He’s tried everything to avoid everything.”

___

Associated Press writer Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Goldman Sachs sees 35% chance of recession in 2 years

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Goldman Sachs pricing in a 35% chance of recession within the next two years.

  • Spyware use on separatists in Spain "extensive," group says

    MADRID (AP) — The phones of dozens of pro-independence supporters in Spain's northeastern Catalonia, including the regional chief and other elected officials, were hacked with controversial spyware available only to governments, a cybersecurity rights nonprofit said Monday. Citizens Lab, a research group affiliated with the University of Toronto, said that a large-scale investigation it had conducted in collaboration with Catalan civil society groups found that at least 65 individuals were targe

  • WonderFi to acquire crypto exchange Coinberry, just weeks after closing Bitbuy deal

    TORONTO — WonderFi Technologies Inc. announced Monday plans to acquire Toronto-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinberry, as consolidation continues in Canada's digital asset sector. The Kevin O'Leary-backed company said in a release that the deal is valued at approximately $38.6 million in stock. The move will put two of Canada's registered crypto-trading platforms under one umbrella. "Compliant access to crypto is what matters and WonderFi has quickly established itself as a leader in Canada," O

  • Bank of America Q1 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for Bank of America.

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey blasts the social media company's board

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s take on the company’s board of directors.

  • Live Updates | Putin: West's sanctions 'blitz' has failed

    MOSCOW — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says that the barrage of Western sanctions against Russia has failed. Putin said Monday that the West “expected to quickly upset the financial-economic situation, provoke panic in the markets, the collapse of the banking system and shortages in stores.” He added that “the strategy of the economic blitz has failed.” The Russian leader spoke in televised remarks during a video call with top economic officials. Putin noted that “Russia has withstood the un

  • ShowBiz Minute: William and Kate, Box Office, Easter zoo

    Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend Easter service in Windsor; "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" has a slow start at US box office; Chile zoo hands out Easter treats to animals. (April 18)

  • Best-case scenario that Scottie Barnes returns later in first-round series

    Jordan Schultz: Breaking: #Raptors' star rookie Scottie Barnes is out for Game 2 against the #76ers, per source. X-Rays were negative on Barnes' left ankle, which he injured in Game 1. Best case scenario, I'm told, is Nick Nurse/Toronto remain ...

  • Terrell Owens is 48 years old and still catching TD passes

    It has been 12 years since the Hall of Famer's last NFL game.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Ranking the most cancellable NHL takes

    From Tyson Nash doubling down on Trevor Zegras, the unwritten rules around jersey numbers and whether ironman streaks hold merit, the Zone Time crew break down some of the most cancellable NHL takes.

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol

  • Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves. Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent,

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Top 30 NHL free agents in 2022

    Justin Cuthbert runs down the top free agents looking to cash in this summer as part of an impressive class.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC survive comeback from San Diego Wave to grab victory in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC survived a near-comeback from the San Diego Wave to claim a 3-2 victory in NWSL Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Portland, Ore. Portland (3-1-1) wasted no time in getting on the board as Sophia Smith scored in the fourth minute of the game. Midfielder Hina Sugita doubled the Thorns' lead in the 21st minute and then added another in the 41st minute on a cross from Sinclair that was tipped by a Wave defender. Sinclair played all 90 minutes in the win. Comin