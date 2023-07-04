Alex Greenwood interview: No excuses – all girls should be able to play football

Alex Greenwood could play a key role for England at the World Cup - PA/Martin Rickett

Having been the youngest member of the squad that finished third at the 2015 World Cup, Alex Greenwood knows all about going to major tournaments with England. Now that she is heading to her fifth major finals, with 75 caps to her name, she wants to help the new kids on the block feel at ease as the Lionesses fly to Australia.

With 15 members of the squad of 23 going to their first World Cup, seven of whom have 10 caps or fewer, Greenwood wants to pass on her experiences from Canada 2015 and France 2019 as they bid for global glory.

“It’s about giving them enough information and understanding so they feel more relaxed, taking the pressure away rather than inviting pressure,” the 29-year-old tells Telegraph Sport. “It comes naturally with experience. It’s about making the girls feel like it’s not any more of a pressurised situation.

“For my first World Cup I don’t think there was any sense of nervousness because you kind of go with nothing to lose. The [new] girls have come in and almost naturally adapted to the expectation – the biggest thing is for them to enjoy it.

“I was looked after really well by the players I was with in 2015 and I feel the same sense of responsibility for the girls now for whom it’s their first World Cup. I’m always someone who’s going to speak to the girls on a level of trying to understand how they’re feeling and make them feel ready, because if we get the best out of everyone then the better chance we’ve got.”

Trying to create an environment where youngsters are relaxed, comfortable and can enjoy their football is an ethos she has also put into her newly-formed academy for girls aged six to 16: AG5 (she will wear the number five shirt for England at the World Cup and five is also her shirt number with her club Manchester City).

“The game has evolved and we’ve come so far that I don’t think there should be any excuse for girls not to play football,” says Greenwood, when outlining her reasons for wanting to set up a girls’ academy. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.

“The biggest aim is for the girls to feel more comfortable, and creating an opportunity for girls. In certain parts of the country, we probably lose a lot of females through [a lack of] opportunity, and I just wanted a place for them to go, to have an opportunity without any pressure. If a star comes out of there then that’s brilliant or if more than one comes out then amazing, but if girls just go to have fun or interact then I feel like it’s still a winner.”

AG5 opened earlier this summer in Manchester but Greenwood’s plan is to expand it around the country and abroad, just one way in which she feels she can give back to the sport. It is something all the England squad have been trying to do, with her fellow defender Lotte Wubben-Moy inspiring the team to co-sign a letter to the prime ministerial candidates last summer calling for equal access to sport for girls in PE lessons, and their vision is a world where all girls can play.

“It’s something that we all aspire for, in the team, and everyone does it in different ways,” she adds. “I chose this route [academy] because it’s something I’m passionate about. [Growing up] there wasn’t a big pool of players, so my journey looks a little bit different to girls now because the pool of players is now bigger, but that’s what we want, we want competitiveness and we want more females to be playing at a high level.”

Greenwood – who says she is looking forward to every aspect of the World Cup except the prospect of coming across a crocodile – has never known anything other than being involved in the latter stages of major tournaments. After three consecutive runs to the last four, England triumphed in last year’s European Championship. That success has led to high expectations ahead of the World Cup, but the team remain unfazed internally.

“Taking that one step further like we did last summer was like ‘finally we did it’, kind of feeling. But that feeling [hunger], I don’t think it’s ever going to change, you can’t go to a tournament just to participate,” she says. “Honestly nothing changes other than the title of being European champions. Our focus remains the same, the outcome we want remains the same, the work ethic remains the same, the attitude and application remains the same.”

Away from the pitch, that high work ethic continues for Greenwood. As well as establishing her new academy, she has also been busy co-creating a new jewellery collection with Abbott Lyon called ‘Lyonesses’. Being involved in jewellery design is an example of how much her life, and the life of every Euro 2022-winning Lioness, has rapidly changed over the past 12 months – but she chooses her projects carefully.

“The opportunities we’ve had since last summer have been exciting but for me it’s always been about doing something I really enjoy – I don’t just do it because it ticks a box. I’ll never do something because it’s available, I’ll always do something that has meaning towards it or is meaningful to me.

“I’m really excited to see the reaction to be honest. I think the jewellery defines the type of jewellery I like to wear, and that a lot of athletes would like to wear as well, and it’s for everyone.”

Alex Greenwood models her jewellery collection with Abbott Lyon called ‘Lyonesses’ - Abbott Lyon

As she heads Down Under, though, her focus is on a different kind of silverware.

