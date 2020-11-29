Alex Garland is working on a low-budget horror movie

Filmmaker Alex Garland attends an event at Build Studio in New York on 11 March, 2020. (Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

Renowned filmmaker Alex Garland has announced his latest project, teasing that he has written a “low budget horror movie... set in the UK”.

Unfortunately, Garland wouldn’t reveal any further details about his upcoming film, other than to tell Empire that the casting and financing for it are now underway and he hopes to be able to shoot it in the spring or summer of next year.

“I don't know if it's unrealistic or not,” he added. “Always at this particular moment, a film always feels unrealistic, but then somehow it works out.”

Garland rose to prominence writing 28 Days Later, Sunshine, Never Let Me Go and Dredd, before making his directorial debut with 2014’s Ex Machina, which he followed up with 2018’s Annihilation, and then the TV series Devs.

The British writer and director said his next project was supposed to be completely different, as he was originally working on a TV series that would have explored protests and how ineffectual they are.

“At some point with civil disobedience, you have to start smashing stuff up. So I was writing about the need to smash stuff up,” said Garland, who had already picked out who he wanted to star in the show.

He wanted to use the cast of Devs, which included Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Zach Grenier and Cailee Spaeny.

However, the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests after the murder of George Floyd convinced Garland that what he was writing was “pointless”, and he quickly abandoned the idea.

Rather than feeling annoyed by this decision though, Garland said he “felt glad, weirdly.”