Alex Galchenyuk's trade hasn't impacted his friendship with a young, chronically ill fan



Long distance relationships are never easy. Thankfully, Alex Galchenyuk and Charlotte are doing their best to make it work.

The two met a couple of years ago at an event put on by Chai Lifeline, a charity that helps to ease the suffering of children with life threatening or chronic illnesses, while Galchenyuk was still playing for the Montreal Canadians.

“She went to sit and have a picture with him and from there, it’s all history,” explained Lauren Wodnicki, Charlotte’s mom, in a video produced by the Arizona Coyotes recently. “They just clicked.”

After Galchenyuk was traded to Arizona for Max Domi last summer, Charlotte’s allegiances changed as well.

“She’s not a fair-weather fan,” Wodnicki explained. “We’re Coyotes in the house now.”

Although the two are now separated by quite the distance, she got to head south to see her favourite NHLer recently.

Alex Galchenyuk (@AGally94) has a very special visitor in town from Montreal. Meet Charlotte, also known as "Girlchenyuk." ↓ pic.twitter.com/GTlXmUE52d — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 6, 2019





Charlotte, also known as ‘Girlchenyuk’ because of the name she sports on the back of her Coyotes jersey, lives with glycogen storage disease (GSD). The condition makes it difficult for her body to access and utilize glucose that’s stored in her liver due to enzyme deficiencies. Unable to obtain energy from glucose effectively, she needs to keep her blood sugar levels up by frequently eating small meals with plenty of carbohydrates and cornstarch.

Despite her illness, she’s determined to play hockey.

“She falls and she will get back up on the ice… just because she is so determined because of Alex,” said Wodnicki.

With Galchenyuk’s support behind her (no matter where the two may be), we like Girlchenyuk’s chances of overcoming the obstacles in front of her and excelling in the sport.

Alex Galchenyuk and Charlotte smile for the camera during Girlchenyuk’s recent visit to Arizona. (Twitter//@ArizonaCoyotes)

