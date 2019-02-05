Alex Edler carted off the ice after scary head injury

Kyle Cantlon
A scary incident in Philadelphia Tuesday night saw Vancouver Canucks defenceman Alex Edler helped off the ice after a gruesome looking spill.

The 32-year-old got his stick got caught under Jakub Voracek’s skate as he was driving the net and slammed his face off the ice. He received a standing ovation from the crowd and stick taps from both clubs after he was escorted off following a lengthy injury delay.

According to Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre, Edler is spending the night in a Philadelphia hospital for further evaluation.


Further updates to come.

(Getty)
(Getty)

