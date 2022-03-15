Alex Eagle's Kimaï diamond collection is designed to be worn every day

Photo credit: Courtesy of Kimaï

More than ever, consumers are demanding to know where their jewellery has come from – and many brands are working towards perfecting the process of full traceability. This is what is at the core of Alex Eagle’s new collection with Kimaï. The jewellery designer has teamed up with the lab-grown diamond brand on a fine jewellery collection which has sustainability at the heart of it.

The seven-piece capsule has been designed by Eagle, using Kimaï diamonds, and is created to be versatile – these are pieces that can be worn to dress up your every day.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Kimaï

Using recycled 18k gold and traceable lab-grown diamonds, the brands wanted to provide a new take on what modern fine jewellery can look like. Highlights include chubby diamond hoops, stackable rings and the beautiful Atlas necklace, which is designed to catch the light with a full pavé of 238 diamonds.

"I am constantly thinking about twists of classics, things that work with anything and add a little pizazz to the everyday," Eagle told us of the designs. "I wanted there to be little flashes of discreet, chic fun that can be worn from day to evening seamlessly, and can be styled in several different ways."

Photo credit: Courtesy of Kimaï

Eagle added that she was surprised how "un-compromised" in both look and feel that the diamonds were, this being her first time working with lab-grown. " [Kimaï co-founders] Jessica and Sidney are such specialists in their field, and they make things to such a high quality."

This collection also marks the first time that the Kimaï designers have collaborated with another brand, and – for them – it felt like a perfect match.

"Alex is someone whose both ethics and aesthetics match ours,"Kimaï's Sidney Neuhaus told us. "For a collaboration to work, you need to be on the same page, but also challenge each other. Alex’s designs are our boldest pieces to date, which we are really excited to share with our community and customers."

Photo credit: Courtesy of Kimaï

"The process was so smooth," Jessica Warch adds. "We felt totally aligned when it came to design and the overall idea of our customers being able to mix and match pieces from the collection to suit their own style and personality. This is such an integral part of how we work at Kimaï, so it was great that Alex also shared this vision, and brought her own added creative touches to our fine jewellery. We are already thinking about to work on together next."

The Kimaï x Alex Eagle collaboration is available to shop here.

