Alex Dowsett targets fresh UCI hour world record attempt

Alex Dowsett will make a fresh attempt on cycling’s world hour record next month. The 32-year-old, who has severe haemophilia A, will undertake the challenge at Manchester Velodrome on December 12.

The Essex cyclist broke the UCI hour record in May 2015 but held it for 35 days before it was broken by Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Since then, 14 attempts have been made on Wiggins’ record, with one successful by Victor Campenaerts in April last year. The Belgian set a distance of 55.089kilometres.

“When I took the record in 2015, we rode enough to break the record but I knew I had more in the tank at the end which was frustrating given the work put in by everyone,” he said.

“I spotted an opportunity in December this year to have another go and obviously I want to try and break the record, I want to see what I’m capable of and it’s event I just really love and feel privileged to have the opportunity to take on again.

“I know the bar has been set extremely high by Victor. It’s going to be a very big ask but I think I’m capable.”

It will be Dowsett’s first outing since the Giro d’Italia where he won stage eight, and the timing of the record attempt falls just before his partner Chanel’s due date.

He has prepared by working in a wind tunnel in a bid to be as efficient as possible to manage 55+ km/h over the course of the hour.

Alex Dowsett’s attempt at the UCI Hour Record Timed by TISSOT is supported by Zwift and Muc-Off and will promote Little Bleeders and The Haemophilia Society.

