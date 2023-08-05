Alex Dombrandt and Tom Willis fail to seize chance – yet make Billy Vunipola stronger

Alex Dombrandt did not have a happy return to Cardiff on Saturday night - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

It is just as well that England head coach Steve Borthwick seemed so certain of knowing his World Cup squad last week because Saturday’s defeat by Wales is the type of wretched performance that could have scrambled his thinking.

Billed as a selection shootout, most England players took the opportunity to shoot themselves in the foot in the final audition before Borthwick officially confirms his 33-man squad that he will take to France on Monday morning. Failing to capitalise upon their first-half dominance beyond a narrow 9-6 advantage – with all three penalties coming from the scrum – England then collapsed in the second half, shipping two tries and barely fashioning more than two successive passes. The only punch they threw was at their own face.

Pre-season rust can only account for a certain number of the 16 handling errors they made at the Principality Stadium. Only Lewis Ludlam and Joe Marchant, two established players who still remain on the fringes of selection, emerged with any credit. Hooker Jamie George, meanwhile, has established himself as England’s single most important player at the World Cup with his understudies, Jamie Blamire and Theo Dan, failing to take control of the line-out.

Still Borthwick indicated that three or four places were written in pencil last week and undoubtedly one of them is at No 8. Billy Vunipola is assured of one place. Like George, his value was emphasised by his absence. The second No 8 sport seems up for grabs with Alex Dombrandt given the starter duties and Tom Willis making his debut off the bench.

This was a homecoming of sorts for Dombrandt, who first broke through across the city playing for Cardiff Met University that propelled him to professional and then international rugby with Harlequins and England. Back in February, he enjoyed his best game in an England shirt against Wales in the Six Nations. Then came the 53-10 defeat by France in which his stock suffered the type of crash usually associated with cryptocurrencies.

Story continues

Being back in Cardiff, the stage could not have been more perfectly set for Dombrandt to restate his case for World Cup selection. For the first time, he was playing with Danny Care and Marcus Smith in an England shirt with a further Harlequins connection in Joe Marchant at outside centre.

It was no coincidence that Dombrandt’s best moments all involved his connection with his club-mates. England’s brightest attacking sparks of the first half came just before the half-hour mark when they finally decided that was more to life than box kicking and coming round the corner. Dombrandt’s round the back pass gave Smith the space to put Marchant through a hole. A couple of phases later and Dombrandt sent a lovely pass to Max Malins on the right wing who was well shackled by George North.

If you want a No 8 who is given licence to roam and acts as a link man – as Harlequins do – then Dombrandt is your man. The problem from his perspective is that Steve Borthwick would always prefer substance over style from the back of the scrum. A No 8 who carries the team on his back.

Dombrandt’s return of five carries for 14 metres does not scream all-action display. His tally of three missed tackles was the highest by an England player while he was on the pitch. There was little evidence of his willingness to engage with the type of heavy traffic, preferring instead to mill around the nice open spaces of the flanks.

His trump card would seem to be his connection with Care and Smith, two players assured of their place in the World Cup squad on account of Borthwick’s desire to be three-players deep in each specialist position. Using them as a ready-made combination in the pool stage games against Chile or potentially Japan would hold a lot of appeal.

The jury remains out on whether or not that Dombrandt is ready for the bigger tests that will presumably come later in the tournament. Then again, his main competition, Willis had little opportunity to showcase his own credentials with England dissolving into a ragged mess over the course of the second half.

Yet in spite of only making two carries, Willis displayed exactly the type of characteristic that Borthwick values. Backed up with a line-out deep inside their own 22 – a frequent occurrence in the second half – Willis broke off the maul and immediately attracted two Welsh tacklers. Willis withstood the contact, pumped his legs and made one or two metres.

On the stat sheet that will not look as impressive as an uncontested 40-metre gallop down the touchline, but in many ways it was more important, buying a measure of breathing space.

If Borthwick had hoped for clarity on the position then it was not forthcoming. Dombrandt has the style, the experience and the ready-made connection with his Harlequin team-mates. Willis is raw but powerful enough to get England over the gain line and out of the tightest of spots.