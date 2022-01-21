Alex Dombrandt’s late heroics earn Harlequins thrilling win over Castres

Gerard Meagher at the Twickenham Stoop
·3 min read
Photograph: David Davies/PA
Photograph: David Davies/PA

  • Harlequins 36-33 Castres

  • Dombrandt’s hat-trick seals another dramatic comeback


Harlequins simply do not know when they are beaten and Alex Dombrandt’s hat-trick try, in the 85th minute, sealed another dramatic comeback for the scrapbook. Castres had battled their way into a four-point lead in the final minute of normal time and had one hand on a place in the last 16 but the Quins captain came up with a close-range try to break the French side’s hearts.

In doing so Dombrandt laid down a considerable marker for the England No 8 jersey. The make-up of Eddie Jones’s squad appears to have created an opening at No 8 and, though he has his rivals, few would begrudge Dombrandt a Six Nations start against Scotland. Certainly, he signs off his club duties in considerable style, tipping this chaotic if highly entertaining clash in Harlequins’ favour.

After Toulouse’s match was cancelled earlier in the day – much to the fury of the defending champions – this fixture took on added significance. Suddenly Castres’ chances of reaching the knockout stages had been boosted and a bonus-point victory, or a win by eight points or more, would push Toulouse closer towards the brink of elimination. Harlequins, however, knew a bonus-point win by the same margin would be enough to top the pool.

Harlequins were already assured of a place in the last 16, hence the decision to leave Marcus Smith and Joe Marchant on the bench and Danny Care out of the squad altogether. But in Joe Marler, Dombrandt, Andre Esterhuizen and Louis Lynagh there was still plenty of star power in the home side’s ranks.

Castres had not won an away match in this tournament since December 2012 but within the first five minutes they had built an 8-0 lead. Ben Botica, up against his former club, kicked a straightforward penalty before the captain and hooker, Gaëtan Barlot, struck with the opening try from a clever lineout move.

Harlequins were reeling when Antoine Zeghdar darted through a gap for another Castres try but the Premiership champions fought their way back into a 19-16 lead. First Dombrandt showed his class with a finish in a tight corner on the left and, while Botica added another penalty, Huw Jones pounced on a loose ball under the posts before Viliami Taulani barged over from close range.

A yellow card for Marler for kicking through a ruck played a significant part in Castres taking the lead into the interval, however. Another clever lineout move freed Filipo Nakosi down the left and he released Rory Kockott to cruise over. Botica converted before a Tommy Allan penalty trimmed the deficit to a point.

Despite Castres having the numerical advantage, Harlequins clinched the bonus-point try soon after the restart, Dombrandt comfortably finishing off an overlap for his 10th try of the season. Castres would not go away, however, and secured their own bonus point when Nakosi gathered Botica’s crossfield kick before barging over. Botica pulled the conversion, ensuring Harlequins still led by a point. He really ought to have added another try, too, but after dancing through the Harlequins defence Botica inexplicably dropped the ball just before the line. No matter for Castres, the impressive Adrea Cocagi powered over soon afterwards to nose the visitors ahead once more.

Harlequins summoned Smith from the bench and though he brought his usual vim and vigour, it looked as if he was powerless to stop Castres clinging on for victory. Dombrandt had other ideas, though, and after wave upon wave of Harlequins pressure he squeezed the ball over the line – the try awarded by the referee Mike Adamson after much deliberation with the TMO.

